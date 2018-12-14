Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Rises Again at Queer/Bar

Happening now. Image: Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches

After departing its original home inside Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches will resurface tonight at Queer/Bar on Capitol Hill.

Owner Monica Dimas says Jared You, formerly her ops guy at Neon Taco and Tortas Condesa, is coming on as a partner for this outpost of her fried chicken sandwich enterprise. You is the mastermind of the new Queer/Bar location at 1518 11th Ave, she says: “He’s friends with the owners and was their first drag queen when they opened." It’s hard to argue with that kind of connection.

The new menu will be slightly larger (a burger! Cajun popcorn chicken!) and Sunset 2.0 will add brunch in a few weeks, and lunch perhaps next summer.

Dimas, who is keeping plenty busy with Westman’s, Little Neon Taco, and all her various other projects, credits You for making this location happen. “We didn’t have any plans,” she says. But this is just a few blocks from Sunset's original home, and "we definitely had a lot of people wanting it back.”

Sunset's Sea-Tac location also marches slowly along and will open some time in 2019.