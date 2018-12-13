Weekend What to Do December 14–16

Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters plays at SIFF Cinema Uptown this week. Image: Courtesy GAGA Pictures

Fri, Dec 14

Snow Day in Denny Park

Denny Park kicks off a season of "snow day" celebrations with this opening night party. Food trucks, a holiday market and a beer garden will accompany an impressive winter light display. Denny Park, Free

Sat, Dec 15

Opera Center Grand Opening

This free event gives opera novices the chance to discover the mysterious world of Mozart, Rossini, and Puccini. Dramaturg, Jonathan Dean, will teach Opera 101 while the company participates in an open rehearsal for their next show, Il Travatore. As singers perform and drinks flow, you can sneak away for a self-guided tour of the new $60 million building. Seattle Opera Center, Free

Tor Miller

Brooklyn-native Tor Miller visits the Sunset Tavern to perform songs off of his 2018 album "Surviving the Suburbs." Miller gained momentum after perking the ears of music executive, Daniel Glass, (Mumford and Sons, Phoenix, Chvrches) in 2014 by way of iPhone video. The newest album chronicles the desperation of suburban teens, a reflection of his own move from Manhattan to New Jersey at 12. Sunset Tavern, $12

All Weekend

Shoplifters

Acclaimed Japanese director, Hirokaza Kore-eda, won the biggest award at Cannes with his newest film, Shoplifters, which will play at SIFF this week. The story follows a Tokyo family that tries to stay afloat grandpa's pension and their shoplifting talents. When they discover six-year-old Yuri who has been badly abused, they take her home and enlist her as the youngest member of their operation. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Iolanta

Based on the Tchaikovsky opera of the same name, Spectrum Dance Theater's Iolanta follows the blind eponymous princess. With knowledge neither of her blindness nor her royalty, Iolanta's father seeks a cure for her ailment, but before that can happen, she must discover the truth and (obviously) fall in love with a handsome prince. Spectrum Dance Theater, $20