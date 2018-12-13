  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Explainer

This Road Closure Is About to Wreck Your Commute

January's shutdown of State Route 99 will be the longest in Seattle history.

By Jaime Archer 12/13/2018 at 1:14pm

After more than 65 years in service, the viaduct will be torn down in early 2019.

Image: Courtesy WSDOT

Remember when the viaduct closed in 2016 while Bertha tunneled beneath it? City streets, I-90, I-5, and SR 520 all backed up. Now we’re due for another round. Though the viaduct replacement program won’t conclude until 2020, the new tunnel is almost ready to open. Before it does, the viaduct will close permanently so crews can realign SR 99 to the tunnel over three weeks. With additional ramp closures, traffic could be impacted for up to six weeks.

"We know that this is a really big ask of people to really change their habits for three weeks. It’s a tremendous ask…. We’re doing all kinds of outreach to make sure people know that this is not a period to mess with.”
—Laura Newborn, communications manager, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program

SR 99's three-week closure will begin January 11. 

Image: Courtesy WSDOT

What's a Seattleite to Do?

  • Take public transportation. King County Metro will deploy standby coaches as needed and will bring in another water taxi during the road realignment.
  • Commutes will start earlier and last longer, so consider shifting travel times to avoid rush hour.
  • Start or join a carpool or vanpool.
  • Drive to a Park and Ride location, then bus, bike, or walk the last mile of your commute downtown.
  • Work from home one or more days a week, or take time off. (Yes, this is real advice from WSDOT.)

What About Tolls?

The tunnel won’t be tolled until summer 2019 at the earliest, and tolls will range from $1 to $2.25 for commuters depending on the time of day.

SR 99 By the Numbers

90,000 Daily average number of cars that will be forced to seek new routes while the viaduct and tunnel are closed.

1.7 miles Length of the road tunnel, making it nearly the longest in the U.S.

122,000 tons Amount of concrete that will be removed during the viaduct demolition.

3.3 billion Total cost of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program.

41,700 Average number of cars that will use the tunnel during peak times every day before tolling.

27,000 Average number of cars that will use the tunnel during peak times every day when tolling first begins.

The new tunnel’s southbound exit.

Image: Courtesy WSDOT

Timeline of the Viaduct

1953: First section of the viaduct opens with great fanfare: e.g., Seafair Queen Iris Adams arriving by wheeled dog sled.

2001: 6.8-magnitude Nisqually earthquake causes some sections of the viaduct to sink; WSDOT repairs and begins frequent inspections.

2009: The Washington State Legislature votes to construct a bored tunnel to replace the viaduct.

2011: Crews demolish and replace the southern mile of the viaduct.

2013: Bertha, a machine built specially for the project, starts tunneling.

2017: Bertha breaks through the tunnel’s north end.

January 11, 2019: WSDOT will permanently close the viaduct and realign SR 99 to connect it to the tunnel.

February 2 & 3, 2019: Seattleites can walk, bike, and run on the viaduct and in the tunnel during a grand opening party.

Soon after the party: The tunnel will open and the viaduct demolition will begin.

Filed under
SR 99, Tunnel, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement, Wsdot, Transportation
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Taku, Shota Nakajima's Forthcoming Capitol Hill Spot, Nods to Osaka Street Food

3:35pm By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

8:40am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 12–18

12/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

New Pioneer Square Restaurant Fills the Former Radici Space

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Load Up on Holiday Treats

12/10/2018 By Jaime Archer

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

12/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Brandi Carlile Tickets Go on Sale Friday

9:30am By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 14–16

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Ticket Alert

Michelle Obama Tickets for Tacoma Go on Sale December 15

12/12/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 10–13

12/10/2018 By Aly Brady

No Joke

Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Explainer

This Road Closure Is About to Wreck Your Commute

1:14pm By Jaime Archer

Growing Pains

5 Things to Know About the University of Washington Master Plan

12/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

#MeToo

Advocates Push Again for a Bill to Remove the Deadline to Prosecute for Rape

12/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Books for the Bibliophile in Your Life

10:00am By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Dressed to Thrill: 6 Gifts for the Sartorial Seattleite

12/11/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Hue News

Pantone Announces Its 2019 Color of the Year

12/11/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Home Goods for the Pacific Northwest Abode

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 10–16

12/10/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

12/07/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe