Brandi Carlile Tickets Go on Sale Friday

Brandi Carlile at a 2010 Neumos show. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Brandi Carlile, the Washington-born singer-songwriter who swept up six Grammy nominations last week, has announced a summer concert at the Gorge. On June 1 (Carlile's birthday) she'll share the amphitheater stage with guests EmmyLou Harris and Neko Case—two artists who jointly represent Carlile's influences and style: country-tinged blues and PNW indie.

"Echoes Through the Canyon" will be Carlile's first headliner show at the Gorge, her multi-nominated, Joni Mitchell-ish album By The Way, I Forgive You, which explores what Carlile has called "radical forgiveness" in its many guises.

Carlile has spent the past several years on tour, appearing from time to time at Seattle's Moore Theater. Before returning to Washington, Carlile will play at her Quintana Roo, Mexico music festival, Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and three music festivals in Texas and North Carolina.

Buy tickets for "Echoes Through the Canyon" online or by calling 1-800-745-3000—they go on sale at 10am, Friday, December 14.

Brandi Carlile: Echoes Through the Canyon

June 1, Gorge Amphitheatre