Food & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 12–18
The week in which: Portland authors flex their coffee prowess at Book Larder and Bar del Corso hosts a fish-fueled feast.
Wed, Dec 12
Author Talk at Book Larder for The New Rules of Coffee
The founders of Portland-based coffee website Sprudge have a freshly minted guide, The New Rules of Coffee. Get all sorts of nerdy about brewing methods, roasting beans, and all things caffeinated with authors Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen from 6:30 until 8. And nab a signed copy for all the coffee lovers in your life. The event is free, but do RSVP.
Sat, Dec 15
Oysters and Bubbly No. 2 at Bottlehouse
This craftsman-slash-wine-bar is one of the coziest places to eat and drink in Madrona. And Saturday evening means eating, or rather slurping, briny bivalves and drinking champagne in a space that feels like home, except you won't have to do dishes at the end of the night. Tickets are $34 ($37 at the door) and include six oysters, six pours of bubbly, and live music, too.
Sun, Dec 16
Musang's Feast of the Seven Fishes
For the last three years chef Melissa Miranda has brought her Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner, or festa dei sette pesci in Italian, to Bar del Corso on Beacon Hill. A traditionally Christmas Eve meal that pays homage to seafood, chef Miranda will create a family-style meal of seven dishes cooked with Filipino flavors, finesse, and perhaps a fishing story from Miranda's own dad (and Musang popup namesake). And yes, there's dessert too. Tickets for the feast from 5 to 11pm are $70.
Sun, Dec 16
Holiday White Center Food Bank Benefit Dinner
White Center's dough-filled newcomer Good Day Donuts is hosting a casual event from 5:30 to 8:30pm with a heavy-hitting chef lineup: Cameron Hanin (Ma'ono, Supreme), Jeffrey Vance (No Anchor, Navy Strength), Matt Fortner (Matt's in the Market—read more about the accidental namesake here), Tarik Abdullah, who's Midnight Mecca popups are epic, and Good Day Donut owner Erik Jackson (formerly of Vendemmia and Capitol Cider). The plan? Each chef will do a main and three sides, but for $15 you'll get a choice of said main, three sides, plus a biscuit (meals for kids under 12 is $8). Drinks wine and beer from the not-yet-open Future Primitive Brewing are all $1; have a drink while the kids play games. Proceeds will go to the White Center Food Bank. No tickets required.
Mon, Dec 17
Dinner and a DJ: Ciudad Family Holiday Style
Think of this meal as one of those great dinner parties where everyone brings a classic family dish, except everyone in this scenario are the chefs at Georgetown's Ciudad. With the musical backdrop of "futuristic funk and soul," you'll dine on a menu of the staff's families' favorites from polish dumplings to corn flake–crusted fried fish to Korean-style glazed sweet potato to Filipino turon (akin to a sweet banana lumpia). Drinks start flowing at 7, while dinner ($60 per person, find tickets online) begins at 7:30.
Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet.com.