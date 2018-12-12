Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 12–18

The everlasting duo: oysters and champagne. Find both at Bottlehouse this week. Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Shebeko

Wed, Dec 12

Author Talk at Book Larder for The New Rules of Coffee

The founders of Portland-based coffee website Sprudge have a freshly minted guide, The New Rules of Coffee. Get all sorts of nerdy about brewing methods, roasting beans, and all things caffeinated with authors Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen from 6:30 until 8. And nab a signed copy for all the coffee lovers in your life. The event is free, but do RSVP.

Sat, Dec 15

Oysters and Bubbly No. 2 at Bottlehouse

This craftsman-slash-wine-bar is one of the coziest places to eat and drink in Madrona. And Saturday evening means eating, or rather slurping, briny bivalves and drinking champagne in a space that feels like home, except you won't have to do dishes at the end of the night. Tickets are $34 ($37 at the door) and include six oysters, six pours of bubbly, and live music, too.

Sun, Dec 16

Musang's Feast of the Seven Fishes

For the last three years chef Melissa Miranda has brought her Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner, or festa dei sette pesci in Italian, to Bar del Corso on Beacon Hill. A traditionally Christmas Eve meal that pays homage to seafood, chef Miranda will create a family-style meal of seven dishes cooked with Filipino flavors, finesse, and perhaps a fishing story from Miranda's own dad (and Musang popup namesake). And yes, there's dessert too. Tickets for the feast from 5 to 11pm are $70.