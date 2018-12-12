Michelle Obama Tickets for Tacoma Go on Sale December 15

Michelle Obama will visit the Tacoma Dome in February. Image: Courtesy Live Nation and Crown Publishing

Michelle Obama will visit the Tacoma Dome on February 8, 2019, to promote her new memoir, Becoming, as a part of an extended 2018/2019 tour. The book is one of the fastest nonfiction sellers in history, and after originally announcing 11 stops, yesterday the tour added 21 more, including a trip to the Tacoma Dome.

The program, entitled Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama, spans the former First Lady’s life from her upbringing on the South Side of Chicago to eight years in the White House.

Fans can register for presale before December 12th at 10pm. Regular sales begin Saturday, December 15th at 10am. You can find tickets here.

