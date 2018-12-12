  1. Arts & Culture
Michelle Obama Tickets for Tacoma Go on Sale December 15

With one of the fastest-selling memoirs in history, the former First Lady has added 21 new dates to her tour. One is at the Tacoma Dome.

By Gwen Hughes 12/12/2018 at 10:40am

Michelle Obama will visit the Tacoma Dome in February. 

Image: Courtesy Live Nation and Crown Publishing

Michelle Obama will visit the Tacoma Dome on February 8, 2019, to promote her new memoir, Becoming, as a part of an extended 2018/2019 tour. The book is one of the fastest nonfiction sellers in history, and after originally announcing 11 stops, yesterday the tour added 21 more, including a trip to the Tacoma Dome. 

The program, entitled Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama, spans the former First Lady’s life from her upbringing on the South Side of Chicago to eight years in the White House.

Fans can register for presale before December 12th at 10pm. Regular sales begin Saturday, December 15th at 10am. You can find tickets here

Michelle Obama
February 8, Tacoma Dome

Books & Talks

Michelle Obama

TBA Tacoma Dome

