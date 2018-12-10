What to Do After Work December 10–13

George Clinton will play Neptune Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday. Image: Courtesy STG

Mon, Dec 10

Cinerama Holiday Film Series

Hole up inside Cinerama on Monday with some of the 80s finest Christmas flicks. The series kicks off with a matinee of the charmingly (if slightly unsettlingly) consumeristic classic A Christmas Story, where you can be festively mystified by young Ralphie’s mission to get the perfect Christmas gift: a BB gun. What’s more, Monday’s agenda includes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation along with the wonderfully unnecessary Ghostbusters II. Other showings continue through Wednesday night. Seattle Cinerama, $17

Tue, Dec 11 & Wed, Dec 12

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

With a career spanning decades, both as a standalone artist and in collaboration, producer-writer-performer George Clinton is a bonafide funk king. He has been crafting anthems since the 1950s when he started The Parliaments, doo-wopping in the back of a New Jersey barber shop. Now, 38 years later, Parliament has dropped the radical Medicaid Fraud Dogg, proving that Clinton and Co.'s funk chops have not dwindled with age, only grown mythic. Neptune Theatre, $45

Wed, Dec 12

Christopher Sandford: The Man Who Would Be Sherlock

Might morphine addict turned violin-playing sleuth Sherlock Holmes, in fact, be a product of author Arthur Conan Doyle's own criminal investigations and adventures? Biographer Christopher Sanford investigates. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, Dec 13

Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle

Emma Ruth Rundle's vocals, with a huskiness worthy of Stevie Nicks, compliment her moody garage grunge. Rundle's fourth solo album, Dark Horses, is equal parts electric catharsis and subdued introspection. Kentucky-based Jaye Jayle offers a dark blend of indie rock Americana, grounded by singer and guitarist Evan Patterson. Barboza, $13