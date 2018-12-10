Wear What When December 10–16

Holiday wreath by Brier & Ivy

Mon, Dec 10

Styled Seattle and Gossip Glamour Holiday Party

Four of Seattle's top stylists from Styled Seattle join forces with Gossip and Glamour for a holiday party to remember. Shopping, mingling, some bubbly, some bites? We're there. While the stylists help determine the best holiday looks, hair and makeup artist Tiffany Lowry, will give ideas for up-dos, cuts and color for the new year. Oh and, duh, some our favorite brands will be there: K Ba-Nana, Moonlit Skincare, Jane and the Shoe, Feral, and more.

Wed, Dec 12

Wreath Making Workshop with Brier and Ivy

Tides and Pines in Ballard is hosting another workshop and this time it’s holiday centric. Amy, local floral designer and owner of Brier and Ivy will lead the wreath-making class this Wednesday from 6 to 7:30pm. All materials will be provided to make the wreath of your dreams. Don't wait, only 12 seats are available for anyone looking to adorn their front door with something unique and handcrafted.

Fri, Dec 14

Meet-the-Makers Winter Holiday Market

It's the most wonderful time of the year and Moorea Seal is here to prove it. Join them Friday night at their downtown boutique from 4 to 7 as they host a holiday market. Some of their favorites will be there—Hemleva, Mint Gardener and Letters by Elle—with handfuls of handmade holiday cards, pins, and more. Stay cozy and cheerful with some hot cocoa while you shop for loved ones...or yourself.

Sat, Dec 15

Festive Floral Centerpieces with Glassybaby

The art of floral arranging is a beautiful thing but can be difficult, so if you've ever wanted to get a hands on lesson, now is your chance. Glassybaby is hosting a workshop at their Madrona location that will guide you through the process of creating a stunning centerpiece for your home for $125. Bring all your wonder and questions—they'll bring everything else. Also make sure to dress accordingly as floral design can be a messy task.

Sat, Dec 15

SoDo Flea Market

The SoDo Flea Market is back again for their annual holiday market this Saturday from 10 to 4 and it's packed full of fifty local vendors. Go on a treasure hunt to find something unique for that someone special in your life. Browse through antiques, vintage clothing, handmade goods, bath and body, and homegoods with family, friends and bring your pet! If you get hungry, there'll be three sustenance-providing food trucks ready to serve you plus coffee to warm you.