Weekend What to Do November 9–11

Rubblebucket play at Neumos on Friday.

Fri, Nov 9

Rubblebucket

Jazz-pop duo, Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth just released their fourth full-length album, Sun Machine, in August. Dark inspirations (Traver’s battle with ovarian cancer and Toth’s with alcoholism) yield surprisingly upbeat numbers, but haunting lyrics envelope us in the musicians’ struggles. Neumos, $18

Kat Gardiner

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Kat Gardiner moved to Anacortes to open a cafe and music venue in her early twenties. The “experiment,” as she refers to it, lasted exactly one year. Her new collection, Little Wonder, is a fictionalized chronicle of that time. The homage to the Pacific Northwest continues with a performance by local pop-rocker Whitney Ballen. Vermillion, Free

Sun, Nov 11

Sunday Dinner with Valerie Curtis Newton

The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute continues its “Sunday Dinner” series with theater director Valerie Curtis-Newton. The Head of Performance at University of Washington, Curtis-Newton created the Hansberry Project (a professional African-American theatre lab) and has worked extensively at the local Intiman Theatre. The conversation will be accompanied by Cajun food from Jemil’s Big Easy. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $15

All Weekend

Mystery Train

In Jim Jarmusch’s 1989 Mystery Train a Japanese fangirl, an Italian widow, and a burglar named Elvis walk into a motel. The Arcade is an institution dedicated to the King, with portraits of him hanging in every room. The tenants’ vignettes combine for an absurd comedy. At least attend to see a pre-Reservoir Dogs Steve Buschemi as a morally-corrupt barber. Grand Illusion Cinema, $9