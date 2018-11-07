  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 7–13

The week in which: Molten chocolate floods the city, turkey bootcamp commences, and Cuoco sprinkles on the parmesan.

By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez 11/7/2018 at 9:00am

Northwest Chocolate Fest redefines what it means to bar crawl—Theo Chocolate gets it.

Thu, Nov 8
Late Night Eats at East Trading Co.
Listen, there are bar snacks and then there's life-sustaining, you-can-now-survive-your-Lyft-ride-home bar food. Late Night Eats is the latter. Since September, Late Night Eats has popped up once a month inside the recently opened East Trading Co. on Capitol Hill, where beverage director Michael Chu will sling drinks while chefs Domingo Ramos (East Trading Co.) and Melissa Miranda (Musang) provide the sustenance: sisig, a sizzling Filipino dish consisting of various minced up bits (usually pig parts with chilies and citrus). Starts at 9pm; early arrival highly recommended. 

Sat, Nov 10
South Sound Winter Beer Festival
Imbibe all manner of spiced ales, pine-infused IPAs, and barrel-aged brews at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall for this year’s Winter Beer Festival. Get a taste from over 30 local breweries like Ghostfish, Fremont, and Elysian with more than 150 seasonal craft beers festival-wise—it'll only cost you $19 in advance ($28 at the door). And of course, there will be plenty of cold weather comfort food to sustain you, like baskets of smoked brisket and more than one option for mac and cheese. 

Nov 10 & 11
Northwest Chocolate Festival
Swap Bumbershoot’s bandeaus and bandanas for all the truffles and bonbons one’s mind can conjure, and in essence you’ve got the Northwest Chocolate Festival. Buy a single day pass or a weekend pass, skim through a lineup of 20 countries and chocolatiers, and embrace the largest gathering of artisan chocolate makers in the world at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal. We’re talking milk chocolate, we’re talking molten chocolate, we’re talking all sorts of hand-dipped confections and shamelessly licking every chocolate-coated finger clean as you shed a joyful tear of cacao appreciation. Peep the lineup of ganache making 101 and chocolate sculpture design before you go.

Sun, Nov 11
Cuoco’s Second Annual Spaghetti Dinner
It’s raining parmigiano and pasta at Cuoco as this T-Doug restaurant prepares for its second annual spaghetti dinner. $30 tickets earn copious amounts of homemade garlic bread, spaghetti, meatballs, seasonal sorbet, and a few glasses of necessary vino. Like Olive Garden—but better!—and not sad. But this isn’t any ordinary Italian dinner under the dim lights and rustic decor of South Lake Union, because all ticket and raffle proceeds will benefit Teen Feed, supporting homeless youth outreach and healthcare access.

Thru Nov 19
Take Thanksgiving Classes at Hot Stove Society
Maybe it’s the first time you’re hosting the in-laws, or maybe you’re just trying to figure out how to make a damn pumpkin pie without ruining the family dinner. (Best of luck.) Regardless, Hot Stove Society has come to rescue us all from the depths of our flour failures. Offering classes throughout the month of November, talk turkey with Tom Douglas, roll your sleeves up for a Thanksgiving bootcamp, or make and take your own pumpkin pie that’ll blow Peggy-Sue’s apple streusel out of the water. Check out all pre-turkey day deets on their website.

Ticket Alert

Fri, Nov 16
Women Take Center Stage at “The Best Chefs You’ve Never Heard Of”
This year, it’s Female Powerhouse Edition in the return of “The Best Chefs You’ve Never Heard Of.” Celebrate female chefs and mixologists at the Four Seasons Hotel ballroom where emerging culinary leaders will create a tasting of seasonal bites and drinks. These chefs, from restaurants like Lark, How to Cook a Wolf, Reckless Noodles, and Monsoon, will help raise funds for Washington’s leading hunger relief agency, Northwest Harvest. Tickets are $75 and include an appetizer and main bite from each of the eight chefs, plus two drink tickets.

Please event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you.

