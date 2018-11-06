  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Dance

Ballet Review

All Premiere Goes to Outer Space and Back

The trio of new works from Pacific Northwest Ballet features a rare opportunity to see classically trained dancers wield phallic cacti.

By Darren Davis 11/6/2018 at 10:45am

Pacific Northwest Ballet company dancers strike a pose in Alexander Ekman’s Cacti. 

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling

A Dark and Lonely Space conceptually began with the idea that the anthropomorphizing of a birth of a planetary system could shed light on human behavior.”

This is what company soloist Kyle Davis writes about his Pacific Northwest Ballet debut as a choreographer. Go ahead, read it again (I had to). If anyone encouraged Davis to start small for a mainstage premiere, he proudly ignored such warnings. A Dark and Lonely Space is woo-woo galactic epic all the way down, set to music from the bonkers sci-fi romp Jupiter Ascending and incorporating an opera singer belting atop a craggy monolith, and a quintet of what can only be described as Space Witches—their garments floating to the choreography as if in zero gravity.

With A Dark and Lonely Space as its opener, All Premiere seems to declare from the get-go that it intends to eschew pretty, bite-sized ballet in favor of something more provoking. And while that might be a tough sell for a production featuring three new works from largely unfamiliar choreographers, it's actually a real blast that ends triumphantly weird. 

After Davis’s space opera, Alejandro Cerrudo’s Silent Ghost offers a bit of repose. Lulled by prerecorded electric guitar, soft piano, and the intimate murmurings of a cafe, partners roll on and around one another as if each were a bed, gazing and pawing and doing the arms-straight-up universal sign for “please take my shirt off.” 

Kyle Davis’s A Dark and Lonely Space.

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling

What Silent Ghost really nails, as did Cerrudo’s Little mortal jump performed last season, are light and silhouette. Dancers appear out of an onyx curtain of shadow. Dramatic cones of light appear to cut human forms out of physical space like a 3-D popup book. The whole effect is warm and carnal, like watching ballet through bedroom eyes.

Then there’s Cacti. Where to even begin with Cacti? How about this: PNB’s previous production Robbins Fest asked dancers to do a lot in a bad way. Cacti makes its performers do a whole lot more, but with winning results. What a weird meta opus, one in which choreographer Alexander Ekman deconstructs the staging and even the act of viewing ballet with gleeful obnoxiousness.

A highfalutin academic voiceover offers dense close readings of the piece during the piece. A string quartet wanders about on stage. The lighting physically shifts as dancers try out absurd poses and react to each other and the audience, as if the whole production must figure out through trial-and-error what exactly the production should be. There’s a very conversational pas de deux and some phallic cacti. Listen, you’re just going to have to see this one.

If there’s one through-line that organizes All Premiere, perhaps it’s in the works’ respective approaches to storytelling. A Dark and Lonely Place attempts at plot via sweeping images and symbolism. Silent Ghost sides with expression over narrative. And Cacti smashes “meaning” with spiky desert flora and earns a lot of laughs in the process. Either way, you’ll want to meet at a bar after and do some mental unpacking. See it before the pageantry of Nutcracker season returns.

All Premiere
Nov 2–11, McCaw Hall, $37–$189

Filed under
Review, Mccaw Hall, Pnb
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

All Premiere: Pacific Northwest Ballet

Editor’s Pick $37-$189 McCaw Hall

Pacific Northwest Ballet’s second performance this year is a trilogy of first runs. Local soloist Kyle Davis premieres his new work, A Dark and Lonely Space,...

Eat & Drink

Sugar Helps

It's Election Day. Have a Cookie.

11/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

15 Cozy Seattle Restaurants for a Chilly Day

11/06/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Cookie Cravings

Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

11/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Vegetal Glory

Jason Stoneburner and Nikki DeGidio Will Open Lucky Santo in Ballard

11/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hand Rolls, Restaurant Returns, and Ramen Ex Machina

11/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Morning Matters

4 New Brunchtime Blessings

11/02/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts & Culture

Ballet Review

All Premiere Goes to Outer Space and Back

11/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

4 Distracting Things to Do on Election Night

11/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 5–8

11/05/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts Notice

Walk Among Doodles and Watery Tapestries at Two New Exhibits

11/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 2–4

11/01/2018 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

7 Shows to See at November Art Walk

10/31/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Election 2018

Seattle Voters Approve Education Levy

12:09am By Emma Scher

Election 2018

Carbon Fee Initiative Fails

11/06/2018 By Jaime Archer

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Leads Dino Rossi in First Night of Returns

11/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

ELECTION 2018

Voter Turnout Is a Deciding Factor in Eighth Congressional District Race

11/06/2018 By Emma Scher

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Matt Shea, Prostitution Stings, and Initiatives

11/06/2018 By Anne Dennon

Election 2018

Seattle Met’s Guide to Last-Minute Voting

11/02/2018 Edited by Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 5–11

11/05/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Homeopathic Homies

8 Apothecaries That Cure What Ails You, Naturally

10/30/2018 By Anne Dennon

Retail Therapy

Beyond Remedies, Seattle Apothecaries Cultivate Community

10/29/2018 By Anne Dennon Edited by Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 29–November 4

10/29/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe