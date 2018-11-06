  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Fun With Listicles

15 Cozy Seattle Restaurants for a Chilly Day

Sticky cinnamon rolls, sunny cocktails, traditional Italian dishes, and intimate spaces to keep the cold weather at bay.

By Nosh Pit Staff 11/6/2018 at 9:00am

The farmhouse-cozy dwellings of the London Plane in Pioneer Square.

Image: Kyle Johnson

Bastille Cafe and Bar

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this one­—from the speakeasylike Back Bar (anchored with a crystal chandelier big as Marie Antoinette’s hair) to the breezy patio. The menu, Sunday brunches through daily happy hours and suppers, surveys French bistro classics through a carefully sourced Northwest lens: Taylor Shellfish moules frites and burnished salads from the rooftop garden. 

Bizzarro Italian Cafe

In Wallingford Bizzarro's awning out front remains unchanged since the place opened in 1986. The decor is the conversation piece. Vintage tandem bike, oversize dog statue in a cart, inverted year-round Christmas tree—more stuff hangs from the ceiling than most restaurants have on their walls. Small plates to share? Not on this menu. Every dish is an appetizer or an entree, and every entree comes with a salad. The bread, ferried to the table soon after you sit down, is free. Sunday is always spaghetti-and-meatballs night; the snap pea carbonara is always on the menu, seasons be damned. Sometimes the best plates of pasta are found in rooms that don’t change, atop laminated tablecloths, paired with one of two wine varietals—red or white. Places as comfortable as the food itself.

Cafe Allegro

Participate in the decades-long tradition of academic caffeinating under the tall ceilings of the self-proclaimed oldest continually running espresso bar in Seattle. This UW-adjacent hub, accessible through an old alleyway—a real old-cafe-in-Cambridge sort of situation—has strong coffee, tons of tables, and overflow seating upstairs for finals week.

Eden Hill

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty, a classically trained overachiever. He’ll spend months blackening garlic or fermenting carrots for preparations like fathomless lamb neck pastas with swoony egg spaghetti, or dry aged duck breast with sour quince reduction and pickled raisins; dishes are small and sharable, and gorgeously plated. His wit is all over the menu—Crispy Pig Head Candybar anyone?—but he backs it up with skill.

The Fat Hen

An expansion of hours means waits aren’t quite as crazy at this absurdly delightful breakfast and brunch destination. The avocado toast, various benedicts, and perfectly pulled lattes are equally photogenic and appetizing, but egg bakes are the jam here. Most tables have at least one personal-size cast iron skillet containing the egg bake Alla Boscaiola—two eggs baked in bubbling tomato sauce, with sausage, mushroom, and mozzarella.

Hi-Spot Cafe

There are other cinnamon rolls in town—the fat ones that perfume the mall; the white icing bombs—but you’ll find us at a table inside the coziest house in Madrona, the legendary Hi-Spot, where we’ve been since the late 1970s, ordering the sticky six-inch spiral of wheaty pastry, suffused with butter the way morning sky is suffused with light, exhaling soft flavors of cinnamon and just enough sugar, served warm so its almond shards slide around on the glaze like ice skates on a pond, and so substantial it’s served with a serrated knife. There are other breakfasts to order at the Hi-Spot—the Mexi-Fries, the goat cheese–chicken sausage scramble they call the Round-Up—but whenever we visit, someone has to order the cinnamon roll. It’s just that good.

How to Cook a Wolf

Ethan Stowell’s tiny neighborhood pocket on the top of Queen Anne whose barrel-vaulted ceiling and coppery light imparts a sense of a glowing hearth. The name honors M. F. K. Fisher’s 1942 paean to eating simply; a fitting benediction for a restaurant that celebrates small plates and uncomplicated pastas shimmering with earthy precision. Thick slices of blush-perfect duck fanned across a plate with beets and mandarin oranges is about as wacky as Wolf’s kitchen gets; the rule is more like a plate of orecchiette pasta with cauliflower, screaming with garlic and anchovies; or rolls of trofie pasta, intensely brightened with parsley-walnut pesto.

Bathed in light, it's impossible to tell that JarrBar was once a storage closet.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

JarrBar

Owner Bryan Jarr turned a storage closet beneath Pike Place Market into an approximation of watering holes in San Sebastián or Galicia or Lisbon, and the most welcoming of neighborhood bars in the thick of the tourist zone. In proper Iberian style—and fitting for the owner’s surname—snacks are mainly cured meat or seafood preserved in jars, like a rich rillette of smoked black cod. Cocktails are sunny and the white-walled space is about as charming as they come.

La Rustica

When a fire temporarily shuttered this ristorante, West Seattleites acted like they’d lost their own homes. Their kitchens and dining rooms, anyway. La Rustica is the kind of place all its neighbors (and a few of its not-so-neighbors) regard as home away from home—so much that its size is no match for its fan base. (“Please be sensitive to waiting guests during peak hours,” the menu simpers.) Whether they praise the undersize place as “cozy” or pan it as “cramped,” they generally agree that the mottled walls, interior streetlights, and dripping grapevines cast an appealing Roman luster over the room. Straight-up Italian food completes the picture—bruschettas, pizzas, pastas, a robust toss of gnocchi and housemade sausage, a deservedly renowned lamb shank special with risotto and grilled vegetables; all served with addictive pillowy fingers of herbed garlic bread—providing happy sustenance and wistful homage to what life was like before Dr. Atkins came along and ruined everything.

London Plane

An eloquent country-house aesthetic prevails in this airy, two-level space off Occidental, with its bakery, deli, and in-house flower shop, painting a Jane Austen dream of the English countryside—right down to the cobblestones and leafy London plane trees out the window. Foodwise it’s breakfast, lunch, and brunch iterations of Matt Dillon’s  signature passions: bold salads with grains and vegetables, lots of cultured dairy, extraordinary brown bread for spreading, and plenty of vinegar counterpoints. Don’t miss a slice of strawberry cake or gateau Basque for dessert—this bakery is outstanding.

Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge

If there were ever a cafe that could double as a set in Twin Peaks, it'd be this Capitol Hill spot, all retro seating and throwback stonewalls, seemingly ripped the pages of a David Lynch script. A 24-hour diner, Lost Lake serves breakfast all day and night, including comforting classics: fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, pancake stacks of various heights, vegan hash, benedicts. Plus, there's diner faves for lunch and dinner, too (wedge salad, BLT, tuna melts, Mom's Meatloaf). Drinks come in the form of damn fine cups of coffee, microbrews, and every shade of cocktail. Save room for dessert—pies locally sourced from A La Mode Pies.

Storyville Coffee

The coffee is smooth and fine—roasted in a gleaming flagship space on Bainbridge Island—but it’s the midcentury-cozy Pike Place Market space, an upstairs aerie in the Corner Market Building with a fireplace and an iconic Seattle view out demilune windows, that draws loyalists. Baked goods and sandwiches are careful too. Two other locations are Downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.

Tilth

The original remains the best of Maria Hines’s restaurant trifecta—in a cozy Wallingford bungalow named for soil at its most fertile, chef Maria Hines reaches for the gold standard of fresh and seasonal food: organic certification. Ninety-five percent of her food comes from certified-organic sources—a mandate that can limit Tilth’s purview, but here shows off Hines’s standard of care, which her crew brings to everything from sous-vide sablefish with fried green tomato to pea risotto with basil and truffle oil.

The Tin Table

Tucked like a speakeasy into a brick-walled, high-ceilinged space on the second floor of the historic Oddfellows Building in Pike/Pine, the Tin Table was conceived as a joint to feed and water the swing and salsa dancers from the gilded Century Ballroom across the hall—but it’s every bit as much a candlelit destination, and underpriced to boot. The magical, Paris-in-the-’20s vibe befits the stiff cocktails, good champagne list, and sharable noshes, from salt cod fritters and fish tacos to an outstanding steak frites (truffle salt on the mountain of fries) and frisky tuna burger. Nibble enough from the long list of unfussy vegetable plates and robust, intentional salads and you’ll earn dessert—a good idea where the beignets are this light and beautifully sugared and the molten chocolate cake is this chili-fired. The most unlikely down-to-earth place in town.

Volunteer Park Cafe

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hill can pain even its hardiest loyalist, with forever-long lines and cramped quarters. Then you bite into ricotta-stuffed caramelized banana brioche French toast, or arugula-ruffled proscuitto-pepper pizza, or a butter-rich chocolate-cherry cookie, or vegetable quiche in perfect flaky pastry—and you’re making plans to come back.

Filed under
Cozy Restaurants, Fun with Listicles
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace

$$ American/New American 1501 17th Ave E

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hil...

Editor’s Pick

The Tin Table

$$ Continental 915 E Pine St

Tucked like a speakeasy into a brick-walled, high-ceilinged space on the second floor of the historic Oddfellows Building in Pike/Pine, the Tin Table was con...

Editor’s Pick

Tilth

$$$ American/New American 1411 N 45th St

The original remains the best of Maria Hines’s restaurant trifecta—in a cozy Wallingford bungalow named for soil at its most fertile, chef Maria Hines reache...

Storyville Coffee

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

The coffee is smooth and fine—roasted in a gleaming flagship space on Bainbridge Island—but it’s the midcentury-cozy Pike Place Market space, an upstairs aer...

Editor’s Pick

A La Mode Pies

$$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

This cozy bakery on Phinney, across from the zoo, houses an actual bricks-and-mortar operation for pie maestro Chris Porter, who spent his first years creati...

Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge

$ American/New American 1505 10th Ave

If there were ever a cafe that could double as a set in Twin Peaks, it'd be this Capitol Hill spot, all retro seating and throwback stonewalls, seemingly rip...

Editor’s Pick

London Plane

$$ American/New American 300 & 322 Occidental Ave S

An eloquent country-house aesthetic prevails in this airy, two-level space off Occidental, with its bakery, deli, and in-house flower shop, painting a Jane A...

Editor’s Pick

La Rustica

$$$ Italian 4100 Beach Dr SW

When a fire temporarily shuttered this ristorante, West Seattleites acted like they'd lost their own homes. Their kitchens and dining rooms, anyway. La Rusti...

Editor’s Pick

JarrBar

$$ Seafood, Small Plates, Spanish 1432 Western Ave

Owner Bryan Jarr turned a storage closet beneath Pike Place Market into an approximation of watering holes in San Sebastián or Galicia or Lisbon, and the mos...

Editor’s Pick

How to Cook a Wolf

$$ Italian 2208 Queen Anne Ave N

Ethan Stowell's tiny neighborhood pocket on the top of Queen Anne whose barrel-vaulted ceiling and coppery light imparts a sense of a glowing hearth. The nam...

Editor’s Pick

Hi-Spot Cafe

$ American/New American 1410 34th Ave

There are other cinnamon rolls in town—the fat ones that perfume the mall; the white icing bombs—but you’ll find us at a table inside the coziest house in Ma...

The Fat Hen

$ Breakfast/Brunch 1418 NW 70th St

A recent expansion of hours means waits aren’t quite as crazy at this absurdly delightful breakfast and brunch destination. The avocado toast, various benedi...

Editor’s Pick

Eden Hill

$$$ American/New American 2209 Queen Anne Ave N,

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty,...

Cafe Allegro

$ Coffee Shop 4214 University Way NE

Participate in the decades-long tradition of academic caffeinating under the tall ceilings of the self-proclaimed oldest continually running espresso bar in ...

Editor’s Pick

Bizzarro Italian Cafe

$$ Italian 1307 N 46th St

In Wallingford Bizzarro's awning out front remains unchanged since the place opened in 1986. The decor is the conversation piece. Vintage tandem bike, oversi...

Editor’s Pick

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner February 6–12

02/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Lunch In Session

15 Places to Grab a Bite During Jury Duty

02/04/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Mike Easton Looks to Spring, Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

02/01/2019 By Jaime Archer

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

Arts & Culture

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at February Art Walk

02/06/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Bathe in the Beauty of The Sleeping Beauty

02/05/2019 By Darren Davis

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 4–7

02/04/2019 By Aly Brady

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

02/01/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Vampire Weekend Announces WaMu Theater Show

02/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Housing and Homelessness

7 Questions Answered About Seattle's Fight Against Eviction

02/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Snap Judgment

Should Jay Inslee Run for President?

02/06/2019 By Emma Scher

In Transit

Lisa Herbold Still Hates the Streetcar

02/06/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Governor Signs Off on Changes to New Deadly Force Law

02/05/2019 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

State of the Union Guests: Who Are Our Lawmakers Inviting?

02/05/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

Sawant Wants to Change Hiring Process for Human Services Director

02/05/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe