What to Do After Work November 5–8

A concert tracking the slave trade through music, a study in Seattle’s evolving landscape, and a dance show for the 80s kids.

By Aly Brady 11/5/2018 at 8:48am

HYPERNOVA: Bitter Suites is a coming of age story for the 80s.

Image: Courtesy Velocity Dance Center

Mon, Nov. 5
Parliament Square
UK playwright James Fritz’s Parliament Square tackles how individual acts of political descent can incite change. The play follows Kat, a mother who leaves her family in order to protest the forces that be. Nothing short of revolutionary theatre-going. 12th Ave Arts, $20

Tue, Nov. 6
Jordi Savall: Routes of Slavery
A celebrated researcher of early music, viola player, and conductor Jordi Savall investigates the diaspora of the peoples of the brutal slave trade, and their descendants, through oral histories and music dating back to the 15th century. Artists from all three continents of the trade, from Europe to Africa, will join him on stage. Benaroya Hall, $31–$97

Wed, Nov. 7
Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard
For three decades public historian and Seattle Times columnist Paul Dorpat has documented the city. Seattle Now and Then showcases Dorpat’s historic photographs alongside contemporary counterparts taken by photographer Jean Sherrard. The resulting “twins” give a unique look at both the changed and the unchanging in Seattle’s urban scape. The duo will show photos and talk Seattle history. Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, $10

Thu, Nov. 8
Hypernova: Bitter Suites
HYPERNOVA founder and choreographer Rainbow Fletcher leads her troupe in Bitter Suites, a multimedia dance showcase. Ten dancers translate their memories and feelings of growing up and coming into their own in the iconic era of bright colors, leg warmers, and synthesized soundtracks. Velocity Dance Center, $20

