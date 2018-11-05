  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When November 5–11

This week: Industry leaders talk conscious consumerism, Canada Goose debuts a new line at Totokaelo, and Goodwill is having their annual Glitter Sale.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 11/5/2018 at 9:30am

Tactical Collection Parka from Canada Goose

Thru Nov 11
Canada Goose Debuts Tactical Collection at Totokaelo
Ah, November, the month we're hit with the brisk cold wind and rain, and reminded that it's time to dust off our coats for the months ahead. You may have noticed Canada Goose's signature red and white circular patch adorning people's coats in the streets and started to feel a bit left out. Well now’s your chance to join the vast round patch cult following as Canada Goose makes an exciting debut of their Tactical Collection worldwide at Totokaelo. The capsule collection consists of four iconic outerwear pieces and is exclusively on display at the Capitol Hill boutique until Friday. Serving as an inspiration, there will be an art installation alongside their heritage pieces by a New York–based media artist Johannes VanDerBeek as well as a curated selection of Canada Goose Black Label coats and accessories. 

Fri, Nov 9
Conscious Consumption Talk at the Cloud Room
Do you ever question how you can better serve your environment and be more conscious as a consumer? Join Gather Seattle as they host an exceptional panel of speakers from Cuniform, Le Whit and Baby and Co. from 5 to 8 at the Cloud Room in Chophouse Row for an evening of diverse insight on sustainability, values, and environmental impact. Tickets are $28 and will include light plant-based bites and beverages.

Nov 9 & 10
Book Launch Party and Sample Sale at JOIN Design
Calling all the design makers and shakers: Head to JOIN Design’s brick and mortar Friday night for their Currents book launch, and sip on some wine while you mingle with the designers themselves. Be on the lookout for Electric Coffin, Bosque Design, Pigeon Toe Ceramics, and more. Then, on Saturday from 10 to 2 the South Lake Union shop is hosting a huge sample sale full of goodies and deals on BAUH Designs, Fruitsuper, Heleva—oh my!

Sat, Nov 10
Repaired and Repurposed Event at Glasswing
Do you hate throwing away clothes just because they look worn out or need a good patching? Do you also unfortunately lack the creative power or tailoring skills to do so? Then this event might be the needle to your thread. Universal Works is heading to Glasswing on Saturday from 4 to 7 for a unique showcasing of their repurposed garments from their collaboration with Atelier and Repairs. No two garments will be the same and there is a limited offering. Additionally, local tailor Scott Kuhlman will help breathe new life into your favorite pair of jeans or sweater. Learn how to repurpose instead of replace your wardrobe and make it long lasting.

Sat, Nov 10
HYEI Studio Launch Party
HYEI Studio is hosting a party by Guillermo Bravo x SILVAE at Lovecitylove, a creative venue on Capitol Hill.  Shop through a large selection of apparel, sneakers and accessories by two incredible Seattle-based designers and dance the night away with DJ Young Strong.  It's an evening of fashion and fun under Emerald City lights. 

Nov 10 & 11
Goodwill Glitter Sale
The holiday season is in full swing which means parties and gift giving galore. Each year, Goodwill hosts their infamous Glitter Sale that funds free job training and education programs for those in need. You can shop until you drop for all things things sparkly, designer, vintage or one-of-a-kind while simultaneously making an impact in our community. 

Sun, Nov 11
Clothing Deconstruction and Reconstruction at Making Space University Village
Making Space, a new community-centered retail experience from Eileen Fisher, is hosting a workshop focused on clothing reconstruction. Designer Lilah Horwitz will provide basic instruction on how to renew damaged garments. All materials will be provided for this one-on-one instructional class, including damaged Eileen Fisher pieces, sewing supplies, and materials for $80. The workshop will run from 11 to 1:30 Saturday afternoon. 

Sales & Events, Glasswing, Totokaelo, Cuniform, Baby and Company, Wear What When
