Weekend What to Do November 30–December 2

John Craigie plays the Triple Door on Thursday and Friday. Image: Keith Berson

Thu, Nov 29 & Fri, Nov 30

John Craigie

John Craigie boasts “Humorous Storytelling, Serious Folk” and delivers. Craigie returns to Seattle for another installment of his KeepItWarm tour, which raises funds to fight chronic homelessness, but the artist is bound to keep the mood light with songs like “I Almost Stole Some Weed from Todd Snider.” The Triple Door, $15

Fri, Nov 30

Pale Waves

Pale Waves started, in some sense, in an English liquor store, when lead singer and guitarist Heather Baron-Gracie met drummer Ciara Doran. Add to that goth-inspirations like the Cure and mentors like the 1975 and you get this Manchester group’s new album All the Things I Never Said, a haunting good time. Neumos, $17

Fri, Nov 30 & Sat, Dec 1

Winter Beer Fest 2018

The Washington Brewer’s Guild takes over Hanger 30 to serve up a holiday beer extravaganza. You can fill up on Marination Station and Woodshop BBQ while sipping on a Winter Spiced Brown Ale or a Peppermint Stout from one of the 50 local breweries. A $35 ticket gets you eight five-ounce beer tokens. Marymoor Park Hanger 30, $35

Sun, Dec 2

Seattle Writes: The Inside Story

If you cherish tattered copies of Where the Wild Things Are and Charlotte’s Web, head downtown for an afternoon of storybook appreciation. Seattle Writes presents the newest in children’s literature with authors, illustrators, and a robust community of book lovers. Seattle Public Library, free