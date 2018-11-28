  1. Arts & Culture
Rolling Stones Tickets Go on Sale November 30

Keith, Mick, and the rest of the geriatric boys play CenturyLink May 22, their first Seattle stop in over a decade.

By Gwen Hughes 11/28/2018 at 9:10am

The Rolling Stones will play CenturyLink Field in May.

Image: Courtesy Rolling Stones

With no a farewell tour in sight, The Rolling Stones have scheduled an extended U.S. run. Though technically announced on November 19th, the band teased the 2019 No Filter shows days prior.

The Stones hit CenturyLink Field on May 22nd for one of 13 American stops. This is the Stones first extended American engagement since 2015 Zip Code tour, and the first time they've come to Seattle in over a decade. It comes on the tail of a European No Filter tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10am. Presale starts Wednesday, November 28th at 10am. You can find tickets here

The Rolling Stones
May 22, CenturyLink Field, $64–$1700+

Concerts

The Rolling Stones

$65–$1700+ CenturyLink Field

