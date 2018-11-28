  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 28–December 4

The week in which: You glory in bread with Hewn Bakery's Ellen King at Book Larder, eat with your hands—finally!—on Capitol Hill, and praise the fungus favorite...white truffle.

By Rosin Saez 11/28/2018 at 9:00am

Learn all about the airy ins and craggys outs of bread baking at Book Larder this week.

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Ievgeniia Maslovska

Thu, Nov 29
Author Talk with Ellen King of Heritage Baking
Ellen King, head baker at Illinois's Hewn Bakery, will be at Fremont's Book Larder to talk about everything from the fundamentals of fermentation to good-for-the-gut breads as seen in her new book Heritage Baking. Head over to the free event—signed copies of King's book will on hand—from 6:30 to 8pm to get all sorts of nerdy about recipes, gluten, and artisanal flours. 

Dec 3 & 4
No Cookbooks Allowed Volume 3: Filipino Kamayan
In its third iteration, No Cookbooks Allowed returns to Capitol Hill's Sugar Hill for a special dinner which honors chef Melissa Miranda's (Musang, Seattle Met Next Hot Chef) own mother, Marlene Miranda, who'll share her journey and history through family recipes. The dinner—two nights, seatings at 6:30, live djs, tickets are $65 with $35 drinking pairing option—will be kamayan style, a Tagalog word that means to eat “with hands,” which means you'll be eating family style with food laid along the table atop banana leafs. It's equal parts, informal, traditional, and really absolutely fun.

Tue, Dec 4
Viva Il Tartufo: A White Truffle Dinner at Osteria La Spiga
Hunker inside the dark wood booths at this airy Capitol Hill Italian restaurant to celebrate one of the most decadent and universally adored fungus—Alba white truffle. Osteria La Spiga executive chef Sabrina Tinsley will create a menu dedicated to the fresh truffles that will be paired with wine. Tickets are limited at $240 per person.

Tue, Dec 4
Vermouth Dinner at Barnacle
Renee Erickson's amaro bar in Ballard is toasting to (and with) the titular fortified wine for this four-course dinner. Each course from chefs Bobby Palmquist and BJ Bresnik will be paired with its own vermouth cocktails constructed by the Barnacle crew. Get quaffing at 6pm; tickets are $75.

Food & Drink

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

