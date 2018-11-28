Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 28–December 4

Learn all about the airy ins and craggys outs of bread baking at Book Larder this week. Image: Courtesy Shutterstock/Ievgeniia Maslovska

Thu, Nov 29

Author Talk with Ellen King of Heritage Baking

Ellen King, head baker at Illinois's Hewn Bakery, will be at Fremont's Book Larder to talk about everything from the fundamentals of fermentation to good-for-the-gut breads as seen in her new book Heritage Baking. Head over to the free event—signed copies of King's book will on hand—from 6:30 to 8pm to get all sorts of nerdy about recipes, gluten, and artisanal flours.

Dec 3 & 4

No Cookbooks Allowed Volume 3: Filipino Kamayan

In its third iteration, No Cookbooks Allowed returns to Capitol Hill's Sugar Hill for a special dinner which honors chef Melissa Miranda's (Musang, Seattle Met Next Hot Chef) own mother, Marlene Miranda, who'll share her journey and history through family recipes. The dinner—two nights, seatings at 6:30, live djs, tickets are $65 with $35 drinking pairing option—will be kamayan style, a Tagalog word that means to eat “with hands,” which means you'll be eating family style with food laid along the table atop banana leafs. It's equal parts, informal, traditional, and really absolutely fun.

Tue, Dec 4

Viva Il Tartufo: A White Truffle Dinner at Osteria La Spiga

Hunker inside the dark wood booths at this airy Capitol Hill Italian restaurant to celebrate one of the most decadent and universally adored fungus—Alba white truffle. Osteria La Spiga executive chef Sabrina Tinsley will create a menu dedicated to the fresh truffles that will be paired with wine. Tickets are limited at $240 per person.

Tue, Dec 4

Vermouth Dinner at Barnacle

Renee Erickson's amaro bar in Ballard is toasting to (and with) the titular fortified wine for this four-course dinner. Each course from chefs Bobby Palmquist and BJ Bresnik will be paired with its own vermouth cocktails constructed by the Barnacle crew. Get quaffing at 6pm; tickets are $75.