Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 26–29

A major poet, a major journalist, a major novelist—get to a book event this week.

By Stefan Milne 11/26/2018 at 9:51am

Danez Smith reads at Broadway Performance Hall Monday night. 

Image: Hieu Minh Nguyen

Mon, Nov. 26
Danez Smith
Danez Smith tore onto the national poetry scene with a performance of “Dear White America”—a coruscating piece of slam somewhere between Kendrick Lamar and Allen Ginsberg at their fieriest. Last year’s Don’t Call Us Dead was a finalist for the National Book Award. Broadway Performance Hall, $20–80

Tue, Nov. 27
Former Hugo Fellows Showcase
Hugo House’s fellowship program provides a few writers space and resources to work on a new project. This reading gathers five former fellows for an excellent sampling of local talent—including Bill Carty, Laura Da’, and Shankar Narayan. Hugo House, free

Wed, Nov. 28
Bob Woodward
Yeah, Woodward along with Carl Bernstein broke the Watergate scandal and published All the President’s Men and became one of the more notable journalists ever. But somehow he’s still relevant, hunting corruption in the current administration with Fear: Trump in the White House. Paramount Theatre, $25–$45

Thu, Nov. 29
Jonathan Lethem
Jonathan Lethem made his name on Motherless Brooklyn, a moving story of the narrator’s Tourette’s disorder and maternal loss in a detective novel disguise. Nineteen years later, Lethem returns to the form in The Feral Detective, a novel that’s about a search for a missing child, but that also expands to investigate our current Trumpian predicament. Elliott Bay Book Company, free

