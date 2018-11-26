Wear What When November 26–December 2

Two looks from A.Oei Studio's fashion line. Image: A.oei Edit Remove

Thu, Nov 29

2018 Key Fashion Show

Fashion for a cause strikes our fancy and the Key Young Professionals agree. Join them as they host the 2018 Key Fashion Show downtown Thursday night at 6:30. All proceeds for the event go directly to Treehouse for Kids—a local organization fighting to obtain equal privileges for children in foster care. A curated selection of designers will be showcasing their upcoming lines while onlookers enjoy the show with light hors d'oeuvres and drinks. And special guest Jason Tartick from ABC's The Bachelorette will be giving out roses...I mean hosting!

Thu, Nov 29

A Style of Your Own: Men's Fashion Workshop

Seattle Gents—a collective of menswear influencers taking Seattle's fashion community to the next level—are at it again as they team up with Foundation to bring all the fellas out there a men's fashion workshop. The two groups will descend on Industrious Seattle to help confused dudes pull it all together by actually having them do the wardrobing work. Bonus: The workshop costs just $12.

Nov 30 & Dec 1

Giving Marketplace

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Giving Marketplace returns this Friday and Saturday from 10–5 when 30 unique, socially-conscious vendors and organizations come together to support good causes. Proceeds for the event will go towards empowering women and girls, protecting the environment, fighting for clean water, and responding to the refugee crisis. Don't want to shop? There'll be a spot where you can make your own gifts alongside the local artists.

Sat, Dec 1

Make Your Own Ornament with Glassybaby

If you're looking for a fun holiday activity for the family or a group of friends, Glassybaby is putting on the ritz at its Madrona location this Saturday from 4–8. Work alongside one of their professional glassblowers to make the handmade ornament of your dreams. Turnaround is three to five days after the event (aka, you'll have plenty of time to decorate the tree).

Sat, Dec 1

A.Oei Fashion Holiday Trunk Show

Sassafras doesn't miss a beat when it comes to showcasing the best of the best in our community. Case in point: This Saturday from 2–7 A.Oei Studio is having a fashion holiday trunk show at Sassafras's local Belltown boutique. Meet the designer, shop the collection, and enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks.

Sun, Dec 2

Holiday Party at Kick It Boutique

In need of another holiday trunk show? Ballard's Kick It Boutique obliges on Sunday from 2–6; Nicole Girard Jewelry, Stella & Dot, makeup professionals, and more will be headlining the event. Refreshments and light bites will be provided too.