Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

It's a win-win Seattle shopping scenario.

By Rosin Saez 11/26/2018 at 11:00am

Lip Whip your dry mouth into a moisturized state of bliss.

Image: Courtesy Kari Gran

While behemoth companies continue their slew of deep discounts, independent Seattle shops are likewise in sale mode as the holidays fast approach. Cyber Monday, otherwise known as Maker Monday for artists and small businesses, is officially on. Here's where to spend your bucks locally without stepping a foot outside.

BLK Pine Workshop
Nearing almost a decade of beautifully crafted bags and accessories, this indie studio has a sweet deal for you: 20 percent sitewide when you use the code MAKERSMONDAY. (See yourself to some of Seattle Met's past coverage on the local brand.)

Blue Owl Workshop
A menswear haven of Japanese denim, streetwear, with some clean classics thrown in for good measure, Fremont's Blue Owl is offering a storewide 20 percent off discount with the code "turkey20."

Hammer and Awl
Tucked in Madrona, this men's boutique is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but you can still save 20 percent on new knits, leather goods, and winter wardrobe essentials with the code MONDAY.

Glasswing
Having just celebrated its fifth anniversary, this Capitol Hill store is keeping the party rolling with an extended anniversary sale: Everything in store and online is 20 percent off.

Pipe and Row
Up in Fremont, this trend den has many a deal today: 10 percent off purchases $249 and under (use code SHOPSMALL), 15 percent off $250 and up (use code SHOPSMALL15), and 20 percent off $500 and up (with code SHOPSMALL20). 

Moo-Young
Francine Moo-Young's delightful showroom in Chophouse Row has a flash sale on her fan-favorite Skinny Bangle in every color; 40 percent off with the code LOVE40.

Peridot Boutique
Saving on heeled boots, cozy sweaters, and on-trend jackets doesn't have to mean trekking to the top of Queen Anne. Go online and get 30 percent off your purchase with the code "thankful."

Kari Gran
The dry, cracked lip savior, the natural skin care goddess—Kari Gran's lineup of beauty goods are 15 percent off sitewide on all things hydrating and necessary this winter.

Show Comments
