  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

Council member Rob Johnson said the appeal has already cost the city $87 million in affordable housing funds.

By Hayat Norimine 11/22/2018 at 9:59am

Image: Seattle City Council

A ruling issued Wednesday essentially gave Seattle the green light on its plan to use upzoning to create more affordable housing and density in 27 of its urban villages citywide.

Hearing examiner Ryan Vancil upheld conclusions of the city's final environmental impact statement for the MHA program, with the exception that it provides more analysis on the impacts on designated landmarks. 

The city's hearing examiner dismissed most of the claims made by neighborhood groups about the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability program, including problems with traffic, increased pollution, and its effect on small businesses.

"Appellants' arguments regarding impacts to small businesses are not supported by evidence, and failed to show that the FEIS was inadequate in this regard," Vancil wrote.

Nine neighborhood groups appealed the city's FEIS conclusions last year, further delaying implementation by the council. The plan to increase density in parts of urban villages throughout the city is supposed to produce 6,000 affordable housing units over the next 10 years. 

Council member Rob Johnson in a statement on Wednesday said it was one of the longest appeals in Seattle's history, adding that the appeal had already cost the city $87 million worth of affordable housing funds.

"With this legislation, we have an opportunity to allow for more desperately needed housing in urban village neighborhoods across our city, while requiring that all new development in those areas provide affordable housing,” Johnson said. 

Vancil in his ruling ordered the city to include more analysis on historic buildings, and it's unclear how much longer the extra work will take. 

The next step is for the Seattle City Council to approve the legislation; seven of the council seats will be up for election in November. 

The MHA program allows developers to build higher in exchange for them to either include a percentage of their new units to affordable housing, or pay a fee. 

The program would require developers to offer 2 to 11 percent in affordable housing units (affordable for those making less than 60 percent of the area median income) or pay a fee anywhere between $5 and $32.75 per square foot, depending on the area and type of development.

“As the current development boom winds down, it is my hope that we can adopt the citywide MHA proposal as soon as possible so as not to miss this development cycle and the opportunity to build affordable housing that comes with it," Johnson said. 

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

The Year in Seattle Restaurant Anniversaries

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Recommendations

Special-Occasion Dining Season Is Upon Us

11/20/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Rosin Saez

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Review

Homer Is a Light on Beacon Hill

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Jam Session

A Behind the Scenes Look at Our Best Baked Treats

11/20/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now December 2018

11/20/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff and Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Holiday Event Guide 2018

11/20/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Web Exclusive

5 Books for the Seattle Music Lover

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sound Artists

30 Big Names in Seattle Music

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Next Wave

4 Rising Seattle Bands to See Now

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Big Band

How Car Seat Headrest Went from Solo Project to Seattle Supergroup

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

History Lessons

Crash Course: A Century of Seattle Music

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

9:59am By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Orca Whales, Amazon's HQ2, and Gun Laws

11/20/2018 By Anne Dennon

History

100 Years of Seattle Music

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How Seattle Grapples with Snow

11/20/2018 By Jaime Archer

Godless in Seattle

What Exactly Is an Atheist Church in Seattle?

11/20/2018 By Tricia Romano

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Why Is It So Hard to Get the Right Gift?

11/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 19–25

11/19/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shutter Report

Indie Kitchen Shop in U Village Is Closing

11/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 12–18

11/12/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 5–11

11/05/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Homeopathic Homies

8 Apothecaries That Cure What Ails You, Naturally

10/30/2018 By Anne Dennon

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe