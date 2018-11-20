Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

This year, local distillery Sun Liquor relinquished the bar side of the business, threatening the end of a Seattle holiday tradition more power-packed than even the brightest lights display: Limited-edition eggnog, aged at least 30 days and poured only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Sun’s two Capitol Hill bars. The location on Pike is no more, but longtime regular Andre Sayre took over Sun Liquor’s original Summit Avenue lounge. He changed nothing except two letters of the name; it’s now known as Sol Liquor.

Sure, glass bottles of nog—liquid velvet packing three liquors’ worth of heat beneath a deceptively smooth texture—appear briefly on area retailers’ shelves before superfans snap them up to impress at parties, or drink in pajamas Christmas morning. But, thanks to Sayre’s longtime acquaintance with Sun Liquor, Seattle can still appreciate this elixir as god and head distiller Erik Chapman intended: on a rattan bar stool, as well-earned respite from endless family gatherings. solliquor.com