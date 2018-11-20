  1. Features
  2. 100 Years of Seattle Music

All the Young Punks

Spruce Haus Is a Punk Oasis

In an old First Hill house, members of Tacocat, Lisa Prank, So Pitted, and Sleeping Lessons make the idea of a musical community real.

By Stefan Milne 11/20/2018 at 9:00am Published in the December 2018 issue of Seattle Met

From left to right, Charlie Deane (Sleeping Lessons), Eric Randall (Tacocat), Nathan Rodriguez (So Pitted), Robin Edwards (Lisa Prank), Bree McKenna (Tacocat), and Lelah Maupin (Tacocat).

Image: Chona Kasinger

Only 1,000 or so feet from Washington Hall—where Miss Lillian Smith’s Jazz Band played 100 years ago—half veiled in overgrown trees and blackberries and weedy lawn, sits the 118-year-old Spruce Haus. It’s moderately dilapidated, playfully defaced (a pineapple, a pink flamingo), and currently home to members of many of the city’s major bands: Tacocat, So Pitted, Lisa Prank, Childbirth, Big Bite, and Sleeping Lessons. Add artists caught in its orbit—Chastity Belt, Gazebos—and it becomes a musical nucleus.

Bree McKenna, bassist for Tacocat and Childbirth, first moved in about a decade ago and says in that time the house has had some 60 tenants, mostly musicians—Shannon Perry (Gazebos), Nicole Snyder (Slutever), members of the Pharmacy. “At one point it was mostly hesher dudes,” says McKenna. “It was kind of like Pleasure Island from Pinocchio, just gross.”

But around the time So Pitted singer-guitarist Nathan Rodriguez and Robin Edwards (who plays as Lisa Prank) moved in four years ago, Spruce Haus began to mellow. These days it’s more akin to an adult artists’ dorm, or a punk bed and breakfast: “My room is Cafe Robin in the morning because I have my coffee maker,” Edwards says. “So I’ll text Bree and Nathan, Cafe Robin is open.”

“I literally come in here with a cup,” says McKenna. 

The house’s shift in culture also owes to a shifting city, though. A bunch of drunk youngsters in a punk shack is a musical norm, but the Spruce Haus tenants are now serious touring musicians, many of them around 30. The cheap rent and central location allows them to get by on service industry jobs—at Chop Suey, at Linda’s—that let them take off on tour for months at a time.

That may not last long. “Every six months or so, there’s a panic that we all have to move,” Edwards says. “And magically it works out.” But while it lasts, Spruce Haus remains a hothouse for artistic growth. A few years ago McKenna and Edwards were jamming together. Then they got their friend Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt’s singer and guitarist) playing some drums they found in the laundry room, and a new band formed: Who Is She? Last year they released Seattle Gossip, which takes the sugary threads that run through all their bands and spins them into 17 minutes of pop punk cotton candy. Where Tacocat and Chastity Belt songs may catalogue Seattle’s tech-bro entropy, Who Is She? has a smidgen more optimism: “My hometown is boring / the East Coast is snoring / I don’t believe in the Seattle freeze,” a symptom perhaps of the house’s friendly vibes.

So Pitted’s Rodriguez first moved in because his U District house was razed to make way for “apodments.” His band, which makes noisily cathartic punk, was in talks to sign to Sub Pop and he found solace at Spruce Haus, a communal counterpoint to an increasingly isolated world. “I think it’s healthy. We all try to be good to each other in this house,” he says. “We can all find a space for each other. It’s just nice to be quiet for a second in a very loud place.”

Filed under
Punk Music, Seattle Music, Childbirth, Lisa Prank, Tacocat
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. 100 Years of Seattle Music

Crash Course: A Century of Seattle Music

From prohibition jazz to garage rock in a castle to hip-hop's new guard.

30 Big Names in Seattle Music

And why they're important to us.

4 Rising Seattle Bands to See Now

Dude York is going to be huge (we hope). And have you seen Tres Leches live yet?

How Car Seat Headrest Went from Solo Project to Seattle Supergroup

Upon moving here, Will Toldeo's solo moniker absorbed six more people, including the band Naked Giants.

5 Books for the Seattle Music Lover

Want to go beyond an article? These books offer deep dives into local history.

Eat & Drink

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink February 20–26

7:30am By Haley Gray

In and Out

Farewell to Old Ballard Liquor Co and Hello to Skål

02/19/2019 By Haley Gray

Happy Birthday To You

Newcomer Icebox Makes Ice Cream Cake for Grown-Ups

02/19/2019 By Anne Dennon

Fun with Listicles

15 Places to Get Your Mediterranean Fix in Seattle

02/18/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beth's Cafe Property Listed, Sweet Bumpas Shuttered

02/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Death of a Salesman Remains Relevant in the Trump Era

7:56am By Haley Gray

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Theater Review

American Junkie Adapts a Grunge Heroin Memoir to the Stage

02/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 18–21

02/18/2019 By Aly Brady

Pop Gifts

Tacocat Signs to Sub Pop and Drops First Single from New Album

02/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 15–17

02/14/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Take a Bike

In Hilly Seattle, It's Electric Bikes or Bust

12:00pm By Aly Brady

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Over the Moon

Another Supermoon Graces Seattle's Skies Tonight

02/18/2019 By Haley Gray

Hear Ye, Hear Ye

Seattle Met Has a Brand-New Daily Newsletter

02/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Turnover City

5 of Mike O'Brien's Most Memorable Moments

02/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Bezos Bubble

New York Bucks HQ2 and Proves You Can Resist Amazon

02/14/2019 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 18–24

02/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Neighborhood Guide

8 Great Places to Shop in Ballard

02/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 11–17

02/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

02/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe