Should Seattle Stop Pursuing New Taxes?

“I do think that we need new revenue; there’s no question. Everybody who thinks seriously about [the need for housing] knows that.”

—Alison Eisinger, executive director, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness

“If you have a teenager who is running up your credit card, you don’t go give them another credit card… When you have no confidence in your city government and their ability to balance a budget, you don’t want to give them more money.”

—Caleb Heimlich, chair, Washington State Republican Party

“We could basically afford to continue what we’re doing, but if we really want new city functions, then we have to identify new means of revenue.”

—Ben Noble, director, Seattle Budget Office