Reader's Lens December 2018

Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)

11/20/2018 at 9:00am Published in the December 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Charlotte Harris @gnar_lotte

Moving to the Northwest reignited my love for photography and has inspired me to get out at least once a week. I took this shot last October near the summit of Snow Lake trail. The clouds had just cleared enough to see the mountains in the distance, making the surprise as I turned the corner even more spectacular.

Filed under
Nature, Washington Trails, Reader's Lens, Photography
