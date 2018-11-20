Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens December 2018
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Charlotte Harris @gnar_lotte
Moving to the Northwest reignited my love for photography and has inspired me to get out at least once a week. I took this shot last October near the summit of Snow Lake trail. The clouds had just cleared enough to see the mountains in the distance, making the surprise as I turned the corner even more spectacular.