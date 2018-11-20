Newsmakers
Perfect Party December 2018
Here’s who we’d invite if we could entertain this month’s most interesting visitors, locals, and newsmakers.
Ronald J. Shurer
The Washington State University alum received the Medal of Honor for saving lives during a battle in Afghanistan. The Cougar turned into a lion.
Sister Judy Byron
The Seattle nun sways shareholders to rein in gun manufacturers. And that’s not because rulers for rapping knuckles are her weapon of choice.
Wade Washington
The kidney transplant patient is now a UW student studying to become a kidney transplant surgeon. The phrase “circle of life” has never been so literal.
Vivian Hua
Northwest Film Forum’s new executive director is a former graphic designer. Is it possible for film to become an even more visual medium?
Debra Smith
She is Seattle City Light’s new chief executive officer. Here’s hoping our poorly run electric utility doesn’t come as a shock.