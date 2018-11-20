Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

The renovation presented puzzle-like difficulties, but that was just an opportunity for an architect to get creative.

By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider 11/20/2018 at 9:00am Published in the December 2018 issue of Seattle Met

When Karen and Sam Gigliotti moved from Atlanta to Seattle in 2006, they bought a condo in the new Lumen building over the QFC in Lower Queen Anne. But after a decade there, loving the central location, walking to work, raising their son, they felt cloistered in the 1,590 square-foot unit. Karen works from home as a mechanical engineer; Sam is a principal engineer at Amazon, but also composes music and plays a concert grand piano. And their son, two when they moved in, was now nearly a teenager, attending school in that district. 

In 2016, they spotted a neighbor moving out of her adjacent condo and saw their chance to expand. They bought the 770 square-foot studio, without knowing quite what they’d do with it. They just had two apartments now.

The Gigliottis found architect Sheri Olson through a mutual friend. Instead of trying to extend the current condo’s design into the added space, Olson wanted to start fresh. “We gutted both apartments, essentially, took it down to the metal studs,” she says. She started with a set of plans that realigned the basic layout. The studio would become the master bedroom and bathroom and a guest bedroom. The bathrooms and the kitchen would be moved. The rest of the design would open up around a central core. Olson brought on DLH contractor Harry Strouse for the build-out.

That’s where things got tricky. “I had the existing drawing,” Olson says, “but when the contractor started opening up walls it was a whole new landscape.”

Columns contain steel cables that support the building.

Image: Benjamin Benschneider

Lumen is a post-tension concrete building, so steel cables run through the concrete structure—walls, floors, columns—for support. It’s an efficient design, says Olson, but if you nick one of those cables, you could compromise the building. Drill more than three-quarters of an inch, for instance, and a cable could be damaged. Even installing drapes in the master bedroom later on, designers so feared hitting a cable that they didn’t drill deep enough and the drapes fell. Olson had the original plans, but because buildings aren’t constructed exactly as drawn, Olson and Strouse brought in a concrete penetrating radar machine—which looks like an industrial carpet cleaner—to scan floors and locate cables. “There were cables everywhere,” Olson says. 

Plumbing further altered their plans. Many of the pipes ran from the units above to those below, which meant they couldn’t be moved. Due to inspector regulations, they couldn’t alter a fire-sprinkler, a red pipe that ran along the ceiling’s center. To make things even more difficult, initial plans to crane materials into the third-story space fell through, and since the building has no residential freight elevator, the construction crew had to hoof drywall up the stairwell.

AI is integrated throughout the house, including the bathroom.

Image: Benjamin Benschneider

But instead of radically altering their original plans, Olson and Strouse found ways to integrate immovable plumbing into the layout. “It was like a big puzzle,” Olson says. Karen’s office area, originally a desk nook, expanded with a wall of cabinets. The desk conceals a nest of pipes. Because a drain couldn’t be moved in the master bath, the shower became its own space, tucked between the closet and rest of the bathroom.

When Strouse found out that the sprinkler system had to stay, he surveyed the space and noticed that the concrete ceiling dropped down a foot or so in front of the son’s bedroom. “I was like, why don’t we frame all this and get some faux concrete,” Strouse says. He enclosed the sprinkler in a special drywall and sprayed on a thin, stucco-like substance to blend it with the exposed concrete ceiling, something the Gigliottis wanted to retain because of its aged patina.

Because the original apartment had frequently gone gloomy in winter months, Olson finished the new design with light-ushering touches. The old dark floors she replaced with light wood. A window over Karen’s desk lets natural light through the layout’s dense core and into Sam’s music space. Then Olson added splashes of color—like a bright orange oven—to mediate any minimalist austerity.

To complement the space’s easy flow, the Gigliottis automated parts of the new design—blinds, lights, thermostats, towel-warmers that switch on when they shower, a retractable screen with projector. All that AI integration wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact that Sam works at Amazon on Alexa, would it?

Karen laughs: “Maybe.”

Filed under
Home Interiors, Habitat, Queen Anne
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink February 20–26

7:30am By Haley Gray

In and Out

Farewell to Old Ballard Liquor Co and Hello to Skål

02/19/2019 By Haley Gray

Happy Birthday To You

Newcomer Icebox Makes Ice Cream Cake for Grown-Ups

02/19/2019 By Anne Dennon

Fun with Listicles

15 Places to Get Your Mediterranean Fix in Seattle

02/18/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beth's Cafe Property Listed, Sweet Bumpas Shuttered

02/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Death of a Salesman Remains Relevant in the Trump Era

7:56am By Haley Gray

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Theater Review

American Junkie Adapts a Grunge Heroin Memoir to the Stage

02/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 18–21

02/18/2019 By Aly Brady

Pop Gifts

Tacocat Signs to Sub Pop and Drops First Single from New Album

02/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 15–17

02/14/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Over the Moon

Another Supermoon Graces Seattle's Skies Tonight

02/18/2019 By Haley Gray

Hear Ye, Hear Ye

Seattle Met Has a Brand-New Daily Newsletter

02/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Turnover City

5 of Mike O'Brien's Most Memorable Moments

02/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Bezos Bubble

New York Bucks HQ2 and Proves You Can Resist Amazon

02/14/2019 By Anne Dennon

Hard Winter

Seattle's Snowstorm Really Messed with Small Businesses

02/13/2019 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 18–24

02/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Neighborhood Guide

8 Great Places to Shop in Ballard

02/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 11–17

02/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

02/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe