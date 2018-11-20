Sound Artists
30 Big Names in Seattle Music
And why they're important to us.
View Seattle's most famous musicians all in one place here.
Jimi Hendrix
The Greatest Guitar Player Ever was born here and cut his teeth (with which he’d later play that guitar) jamming with local R&B bands.
The Sonics
You can say Patti Smith created protopunk in New York, or the Stooges in Detroit, or the Monks in Germany. But listen to the Sonics and you know Tacoma got there first.
The Fabulous Wailers
The Sonics might’ve eventually been more influential, but the Wailers were the local rock band.
Nirvana
Cobain and company pretty much invented airwave-ready angst. No band is more associated with this city.
Sleater-Kinney
The Olympian post-punk trio has repeatedly been anointed the “best band in the world.” Sounds absurd until you hear them.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Dorky white guys rapping about thrift stores and white privilege—they are, if nothing else, indicative.
Queensrÿche
Instead of engaging in the spandexiness of its contemporaries, the pop metal band perpetuated the righteously classic style of Judas Priest and Iron Maiden.
Fleet Foxes
The neofolk outfit bent Beach Boys harmonies to Northwest lushness and reushered some unabashed beauty into our sound.
Brandi Carlile
This region raised a contemporary country singer who’s actually good.
Quincy Jones
A Garfield High School alum who became a musician, producer, and film-score composer of incomparable influence.
The Fleetwoods
Even if largely forgotten, the doo-wop trio were our first chart-topping stars.
Pearl Jam
Basically a PNW U2—arena rock kings who also do things like raise $11 million to fight homelessness.
Ray Charles
The R&B icon’s two years in Seattle were formative both for him and for his friend Quincy Jones.
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl’s major post-Nirvana band. They aren’t revolutionizing anything, but it’s nice to have a stalwart.
Soundgarden
To know how much Seattle has loved Soundgarden, you just need to know that Chris Cornell is one of our only rock stars to be made into a statue.
Sir Mix-a-Lot
The man who hit the bigtime with a paean to big butts spent much of his career cataloguing the lives of black Seattleites (and still lives in Black Diamond).
Modest Mouse
Who else has found a way to merge philosophy student lyrics to carnival barker vocals and nimble mesmeric guitar rock?
Sub Pop
Since starting 30 years ago, the label and its Hardly Art offshoot have tirelessly championed Seattle music.
Fastbacks
Simply one of the best and longest playing punk bands in the city.
Ernestine Anderson
Of the major musicians who came out of Seattle in the first half of the twentieth century, Anderson was one of the most talented, and one of the only to return.
Duff McKagan
The former Guns ‘N Roses bassist started out playing in local punk bands like the Fartz. He now spends his time telling people he’s the inspiration for The Simpsons’s Duff Beer.
Kathleen Hanna
The Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, and Julie Ruin frontwoman remains the ultimate feminist punk.
Dave Matthews Band
What it sounds like when marijuana and polarfleece become sentient (see "The Sainthood of Dave Matthews Has Been Indefinitely Postponed").
Sunny Day Real Estate
An emo progenitor, whom we shall not fault for the genre’s many subsequent sins.
Heart
The hard-rocking Wilson sisters led the only major band to come out of the Seattle area in the 1970s.
Mudhoney
Thirty years of the fuzz punks testify to an undersung fact: Our music is fun.
Ben Gibbard
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie frontman is indie rock royalty.
Alice in Chains
Their dingy metal is a reminder that our early ’90s music had more to do with locale than genre.
The Ventures
The band’s dirty surf rock yielded some major hits, including the Hawaii Five-O theme song.
Bing Crosby
Before he became the King of Christmas, the Tacoma native picked up his jazz chops in Spokane and Seattle. Apparently, he even smoked weed with Louis Armstrong here.