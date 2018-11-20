A Behind the Scenes Look at Our Best Baked Treats

Hailing from the South, I appreciate a good biscuit—thus my extra sense of duty to ensure the photo of The Wandering Goose’s confections stacked up ("The Best Baked Treats in Seattle"). I mean, literally, stacked up. To make it vertical, photographer Paul Kooiman and I had to balance three biscuits on plastic risers and the edge of a gatorboard. First we filled each with presliced butter and strawberry jam, painting in between the layers with the jam’s squeeze bottle. Holding it all together? Two toothpicks. I thought stacking three biscuits was pushing our luck. Looking back, I bet we could’ve gone for a fourth.