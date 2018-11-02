This Week in Restaurant News: Hand Rolls, Restaurant Returns, and Ramen Ex Machina

Iconiq's French-meets-Japanese creations return to Mt. Baker later this month. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Handoffs and Hand Rolls in Chophouse Row

Petite Galette may be closed (though it promises to make the occasional appearance at Marmite next door), but the new face behind this hidden-away little counter also has significant Chophouse Row bona fides. Sun Hong, the chef who cofashioned the opening menu at Matt Dillon’s Bar Ferdinand, will serve seasonal hand rolls and, eventually, sake and beer in these tiny quarters—all of eight seats total. Hong says his operation, By Tae, will open in earnest by mid-November, but he’s already popping up here and there with some grab-and-go offerings and handroll sets (three, and dine-in only) which may include sake-marinated ikura and scallops rolled into a seaweed cone with rice and wasabi. Keep an eye on the By Tae Instagram for updates.

Requiem for a Green Leaf

As Seattle Met male romper correspondent Lindsay Cohen put it on Twitter recently, “the constant development in Seattle sometimes feels like one long funeral dirge.” This particular lamentation was for the Green Leaf location in Belltown: Its home, the Seattle Labor Temple, seems destined to become a 16-story residential tower, per the Daily Journal of Commerce.

A Tale of Three Ramen Shops

Where one noodle shop closes, another one opens: Tentenyu, which opened July 2017 on Capitol Hill, quietly but solidly shuttered at the end of this summer. Japanese import Menyu Musashi will fill its void and grandly debut in that very same space on November 9. (LA is the only other U.S. city, so far, to claim a Menyu location.) Meanwhile Iron Chef master and prolific restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto's Momosan Ramen and Sake chain will arrive inside the Publix Hotel in Chinatown–International District come 2019.

Soups, Sandos, and Seating

Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill has been serving Jewish deli faves—corned beef, pastrami, matzoh ball soup, half sours—through its walkup window since September. Next week, the deli's indoor seating area will open, and new menu items like brisket will arrive. Stay tuned to its Instagram for updates (and unabashed sandwich closeups).

Iconiq, Reborn

The impending return of Mt. Baker's Iconiq is great news indeed, and not just because restaurants' hiatuses usually turn permanent. Chef Toshiyuki Kawai strikes that rare balance between ambitious food and a low-key, neighborly vibe. He closed his restaurant for health reasons 12 months ago, and Eater Seattle says doors will reopen in mid- to late-November.

This Week on Nosh Pit:

Willmott's Ghost is here, haunting your Instagram feed in the best way.

Hood Famous Bakeshop is expanding to Chinatown–International District. In tow come early 2019: coffee, those famous cheesecakes, more baked goods both sweet and savory, plus Filipino-inflected cocktails by night.

Mark Fuller's West Seattle pizza bar, Supreme, will expand to the U District inside—how fitting—the original Pagliacci on the Ave.

Speaking of Mark Fuller expansions, his Ma'ono fried chicken sandwiches are now available at Rachel's Ginger Beer's 12th Avenue location.

Last weekend, Lowrider Baking Company opened its doors at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, filling the cake-size hole left when Deep Sea Salt and Sugar's Airstream retired (though, you can find baker Charlie Dunmire's cakes at her proper bakery and market down the road).