  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 19–25

This week: Glasswing celebrates five years of business, plus more popups and sales to put you in the holiday gift-giving spirit.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 11/19/2018 at 9:30am

Glasswing celebrates success with 20 percent off all weekend.

Image: Courtesy Glasswing

Thru Nov 26
Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The long anticipated wait is over. Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales are finally here with loads of discounts and deals for all your holiday gift-giving (or personal shopping). Here's a few we're eyeing:

  • Nordstrom is launching a sale called "The Score" on Tuesday, November 20 with 60 percent off select items through November 26. Plus their holiday popup is in full swing on Floor 3!
  • Starting Wednesday, Nordstrom Rack will have 40 percent off select clearance items, as well as a 25 percent promo on UGG Koolabura Boots. 
  • Macy’s holiday events will kick off this very special time of year in Seattle with their 28th Annual Holiday Parade, plus Santa is tackling lists, and the 62nd Annual Star Lighting as well as the 72nd Annual Train Window Display are taking place Friday, too.
  • 20 percent off happening Black Friday through Cyber Monday at our local Altheta Store in U Village
  • Ballard-based Rad Power Bikes team will be offering up to $400 off its 2018 e-bikes. The sale starts at their retail store, giving locals first access. (The same discount will then be available nationally on Cyber Monday.)

Thru Nov 25
Glasswing Celebrates 5 Years
Come join the party as Glasswing celebrates their fifth anniversary. They're showering their beloved community and customers in appreciation by offering 20 percent off through the weekend. Oh and bonus, there will be coffee for the morning folks and natural wine for the evening. 

Sat, Nov 24
Holiday Pop-Up Market
It's time to start thinking about those special gifts you want to give to your loved ones and we believe The Broadway Market Holiday Pop-Up Market on Capitol Hill is a good place to start. Vendors will be selling a variety of holiday gifts and handmade merchandise, all with a focus on recycled and upcycled materials. Glassybaby, Molly Ray Fragrance, Bathing BeauteasAide-mémoire Jewelry are some of the many participating vendors. Seattle ReCreative will be hosting a wrapping paper station and a kids ornament creation station.

Sat, Nov 24
The Bravern Holiday Lighting Party
Grab the whole family and head over to The Shops at the Bravern to kick off the Christmas Season with a magical lighting party. The event is free and we hear a big guy wearing a red hat, with a white beard, and 12 tiny reindeer will be there. A festive performance and some warm holiday beverages will keep you entertained while you witness the light installation. 

Sat, Nov 24
Fall Fashion Popup
It's small business Saturday and this place will be bustling with holiday shoppers.  This Saturday, from 11–5, High Post Seattle in Lower Queen Anne will be hosting a popup with a variety of merchandise from some incredible local artists. There will be floral arrangements by Bowman Design, vintage goodies from Jules Boutique, ethically made accessories by FERAL and more. 

Sun, Nov 25
Unique Markets Holiday Popup
The word on the street is that this is something different—something worth visiting so, of course, we're intrigued. This Sunday at The Showbox in SoDo, shop for others or yourself while you discover and support independent designers, artists and emerging brands. Tickets cost $5 and include a limited edition cotton tote, refreshing beverages, do-it-yourself watercolor gift tags, gift wrapping, and some photo booth fun, too.

Filed under
Holiday Shopping, Popup Shop, Holiday Events, Holiday Gifts, Christmas, Holidays
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beth's Cafe Property Listed, Sweet Bumpas Shuttered

02/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Midday Matters

Can Mr. Saigon Win Over the Lunch Crowd?

02/14/2019 By Haley Gray

Dreaming of Noodles

Portland’s Gado Gado Pops Up at the Whale Wins This Weekend

02/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner February 13–19

02/13/2019 By Haley Gray

Hard Winter

Seattle's Snowstorm Really Messed with Small Businesses

02/13/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Pop Gifts

Tacocat Signs to Sub Pop and Drops First Single from New Album

02/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 15–17

02/14/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Ticket Alert

Major Seattle-Area Shows Go on Sale Friday

02/13/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Leftovers

Sara Dickerman’s New Cookbook Combats Food Waste

02/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lauded Locals

Seattle Artists Won 7 Grammys

02/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 11–13

02/11/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Turnover City

5 of Mike O'Brien's Most Memorable Moments

02/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Bezos Bubble

New York Bucks HQ2 and Proves You Can Resist Amazon

02/14/2019 By Anne Dennon

Hard Winter

Seattle's Snowstorm Really Messed with Small Businesses

02/13/2019 By Stefan Milne

Housing and Homelessness

New Study Shows the Racial Impact of Washington's Housing Crisis

02/12/2019 By Haley Gray

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Deadly Use of Force Law, Sales Tax Credit, and Evictions

02/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Neighborhood Guide

8 Great Places to Shop in Ballard

02/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 11–17

02/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

02/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe