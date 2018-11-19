Wear What When November 19–25

Glasswing celebrates success with 20 percent off all weekend. Image: Courtesy Glasswing

Thru Nov 26

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The long anticipated wait is over. Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales are finally here with loads of discounts and deals for all your holiday gift-giving (or personal shopping). Here's a few we're eyeing:

Nordstrom is launching a sale called "The Score" on Tuesday, November 20 with 60 percent off select items through November 26. Plus their holiday popup is in full swing on Floor 3!

Starting Wednesday, Nordstrom Rack will have 40 percent off select clearance items, as well as a 25 percent promo on UGG Koolabura Boots.

Macy’s holiday events will kick off this very special time of year in Seattle with their 28th Annual Holiday Parade, plus Santa is tackling lists, and the 62nd Annual Star Lighting as well as the 72nd Annual Train Window Display are taking place Friday, too.

20 percent off happening Black Friday through Cyber Monday at our local Altheta Store in U Village

Ballard-based Rad Power Bikes team will be offering up to $400 off its 2018 e-bikes. The sale starts at their retail store, giving locals first access. ( The same discount will then be available nationally on Cyber Monday.)

Thru Nov 25

Glasswing Celebrates 5 Years

Come join the party as Glasswing celebrates their fifth anniversary. They're showering their beloved community and customers in appreciation by offering 20 percent off through the weekend. Oh and bonus, there will be coffee for the morning folks and natural wine for the evening.

Sat, Nov 24

Holiday Pop-Up Market

It's time to start thinking about those special gifts you want to give to your loved ones and we believe The Broadway Market Holiday Pop-Up Market on Capitol Hill is a good place to start. Vendors will be selling a variety of holiday gifts and handmade merchandise, all with a focus on recycled and upcycled materials. Glassybaby, Molly Ray Fragrance, Bathing Beauteas, Aide-mémoire Jewelry are some of the many participating vendors. Seattle ReCreative will be hosting a wrapping paper station and a kids ornament creation station.



Sat, Nov 24

The Bravern Holiday Lighting Party

Grab the whole family and head over to The Shops at the Bravern to kick off the Christmas Season with a magical lighting party. The event is free and we hear a big guy wearing a red hat, with a white beard, and 12 tiny reindeer will be there. A festive performance and some warm holiday beverages will keep you entertained while you witness the light installation.



Sat, Nov 24

Fall Fashion Popup

It's small business Saturday and this place will be bustling with holiday shoppers. This Saturday, from 11–5, High Post Seattle in Lower Queen Anne will be hosting a popup with a variety of merchandise from some incredible local artists. There will be floral arrangements by Bowman Design, vintage goodies from Jules Boutique, ethically made accessories by FERAL and more.

Sun, Nov 25

Unique Markets Holiday Popup

The word on the street is that this is something different—something worth visiting so, of course, we're intrigued. This Sunday at The Showbox in SoDo, shop for others or yourself while you discover and support independent designers, artists and emerging brands. Tickets cost $5 and include a limited edition cotton tote, refreshing beverages, do-it-yourself watercolor gift tags, gift wrapping, and some photo booth fun, too.