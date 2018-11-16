  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Bar Hitchcock and Cheese Tea

Five dining developments that hit our radar this week.

By Allecia Vermillion 11/16/2018 at 9:00am

The new Bounty Kitchen, bound to be a South Lake Union lunch mecca.

Image: Bounty Kitchen Facebook

For the Love of Cheese Tea

Capitol Hill Seattle blog says Atulea is now open and serving that very on-trend combo of tea topped with salty foam of milk and cream cheese (hence the name) on 12th Ave. Dig the wallpaper.

Bastille and Stoneburner's Seaplane Sibling

When he's not busy running Bastille and Stoneburner (and partnering on an allergen-free side project), Jason Stoneburner put together the menu for James Weimann and Deming Maclise's latest project. Eater Seattle has pics of Seaplane, which serves pizza and pasta in a stylized space in Kenmore that's draped in nautical and aviation elements, not to mention its owners' signature reclaimed surfaces and cool light fixtures...plus a play area for kids.

Eater's Big Drop

Best restaurant lists, especially the national ones, come with varying degrees of legitimacy, but few are more credible (or such a pleasure to read) as Bill Addison's annual accounting of 38 essential restaurants across America. Given the slightly arbitrary number and the immense breadth of his eating, it's pretty cool to see two Seattle spots on the list—not that we needed a reminder that JuneBaby and Bateau are magical places. (Addison dropped his own big news this week, too—he's moving to a critic role at the LA Times.)

Brendan McGill's Big News

The chef's march down Winslow Way continues. He's turning a space next to his original Hitchcock Deli on Bainbridge Island into Bar Hitchcock, due this December. It's not a shot-and-a-Schlitz sort of joint, more of a chill fireplace and turntable type of place, serving breakfasts of tartines and grain bowls and baked eggs, and Hitchcock Deli sandwich favorites for lunch. The dinner menu sounds like full-on restaurant fare, and longtime Zig Zag favorite Erik Hakkinen is designing a bar program that's big on three-ingredient cocktails (Hakkinen himself will be behind the bar Wednesday and Thursday nights as he readies his own spot in Pioneer Square).

The New Bounty Kitchen Is...Also Big

Queen Anne's lovely house of hearty, pastoral food just debuted a second location at Westlake and Lenora. It's enormous, with a horseshoe-shaped bar and a ton of seating for the Amazon crowds in search of breakfast scrambles, lunch bowls, juice, coffee, and after-work drinks.

This Week on Nosh Pit

Careful hand rolls, hidden away in Chophouse Row.

"This closure stings like knuckles grating against a fine Microplane rasper covered in lemon zest." An elegant elegy for Mrs. Cook's in U Village.

Thanksgiving dinner and takeout listicles, ahoy.

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

