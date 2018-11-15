  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 16–18

Lo-fi friends, a Port Townsend author, and a tropical obstacle course.

By Gwen Hughes 11/15/2018 at 9:00am

Winter Pineapple Classic returns on Sunday.

Image: Courtesy Haze Grey Pixels

Fri, Nov 16
Adrianne Harun
Adrianne Harun, a Port Townsend author, comes to Elliott Bay Book Company to share excerpts from her new collection of short stories, Catch, Release. The book's garnered raves from Joyce Carol Oats and Tim O'Brien for its mysterious weaving of fantasy in with realism. Elliott Bay Book Company, free

Florist
Florist recorded its newest album, If Blue Could Be Happiness, in an upstate New York schoolhouse, so it should translate well to the University Heights auditorium. Quiet and close, front woman Emily Sprague sings about love and loss. Songs like “Red Bird,” written the day before her mother’s death, remain on the album in demo form. University Heights Center Auditorium, $10–15

Sat, Nov 17
Mndsgn
Raised on an electricity-free commune in New Jersey, Ringgo Ancheta (aka Mndsgn, apparently pronounced “mind design”) hitchhiked to Philadelphia to begin his musical education. Since then Acheta has made a name for himself in the indie electronic scene with dreamy synth beats and even created Ringgo Records to release his newest mixtape, “Snax.” Kremwerk, $14

Sun, Nov 18
Winter Pineapple Classic
Grab a pineapple and run! The Leukemia and Lymphoma society hosts its 13th annual 5K obstacle challenge in Marymoor Park. The tropical themed race is followed by a Hawaiian dinner (for those who raise $50 or more). Obstacles include a climbing wall and a slip n’ slide while a Georgetown Beer Garden awaits you at the finish line. Marymoor Park, $50

