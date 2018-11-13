Where to Carry Out Your Thanksgiving Dinner and Dessert

Grand Central Bakery's Bourbon Pecan Pie is boozing up our Thanksgiving table talk. Image: Grand Central Bakery

So, you've boldly offered to host Turkey Day this go around. You feel confident in the festive Pinterest-inspired table decor, but it isn’t until you find yourself showered in flour on the kitchen floor, defeatedly eating mediocre cookie dough out of a bowl by the handful, that you realize you’re gonna need to call in the big guns. Thankfully, our Seattle restaurants, cakeries, bakeries, and ice creameries have you covered.

Bakery Nouveau

Put your trust in the hands of Bakery Nouveau and all its buttery goodness. It’s not just preorders for pumpkin pies, it’s an overflowing pastry case of pumpkin cheesecakes, flaky brioche rolls, Dutch apple pies, and the German holiday bread known as stollen, filled with candied citrus, marzipan, and almond butter. Oh, and then it’s dipped in rum butter, and of course covered with sugar. Keep in mind though, orders must be in by Nov 18, and can be placed by calling up any of the three bakeries in Burien, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle.

Salt and Straw

Maybe you’re simply not a pie person, and that’s okay. There’s a support group for that, but also Salt and Straw’s five courses of Turkey Day goodness. Ice cream style, that is. Binge on pints of roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole with candied maple pecans, roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, spiced goat cheese with homemade pumpkin pie, and salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey for the daring. For every pint purchased, Salt and Straw will donate one to Northwest Harvest, Washington’s leading hunger relief agency.

Melrose Market

The only thing better than a restaurant dishing out Thanksgiving food to go, is a whole damn market for moral (and culinary) support. Swing by Melrose Market with a big ole basket on Nov 18, and snag a turkey from Rain Shadow Meats, a double crust apple pie from Acres Baking, fresh produce from Matt Dillon’s Old Chaser Farm, flower arrangements and centerpieces by Brita Fisher, even knife sharpening by Sea Rose Knife Works. We’re all in this together, y'all.

Plum Bistro

Capitol Hill's vegan stalwart has stepped up with all the turkey-free fixings. The online to-go menu is massive: famed “Mac and Yease,” roasted maple glaze seitan, chocolate coconut cream pies, roasted shallot skillet gravy. What’s more, they’ve created recipes for the gluten-free and sugar-free diners too.

Grand Central Bakery

We all know a classic pecan pie simply will not suffice as an antidote to the annual Thanksgiving table interrogations, so let’s just bathe it all in bourbon. We’re lifting a hand of praise and shedding a joyful tear of thanks for Grand Central Bakery’s Bourbon Pecan Pie, on top of ready-to-bake rolls, stuffing, pumpkin quick bread, baguettes, sliced Como, and cheese plates. All orders can be placed at any local Grand Central Bakery, and fingers crossed you make it through dinner without uncle Steve delving into any political hubbub.

Wake N Bacon

Fancy fixings and delicate glazes aren't your thing, Shoreline’s Wake N Bacon BBQ is throwing a “Texas Hoedown” of Thanksgiving turkeys, brisket, spare ribs, Mel’s “magic stuffing,” jalepeno cheddar cornbread, and yams with marshmallow. Three different packages are available for online order through Nov 20 at (206)-542-8881.

Cupcake Royale

True, you may be more stuffed than the turkey itself. But on Thanksgiving? There is always room for dessert. Cupcake Royale beckons all back to the kitchen for Pumpkin Pie, Chai Cinnamon, Boozy Rumball, and Cranberry White Chocolate cupcakes. And you might as well add a scoop of Brown Shugga Cinnamon ice cream or Sugar Plum sorbet. Just sayin.

Jack’s BBQ

Georgetowns' barbecue maestro is prepping 100 of its famed smoked turkeys. “Just like buying your Christmas tree,” as they say, “you get to pick your own turkey out of our smokers on Thanksgiving morning.” Additionally, they’re dishing out pans of truffle oil mashed potatoes, shiitake mushroom green bean casserole, cranberry sauce with blood orange zest, and plenty of pies—all available for our online shoppers.