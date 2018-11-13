  1. Eat & Drink

Where to Carry Out Your Thanksgiving Dinner and Dessert

Because let’s be honest, ain’t nobody got time for that.

By Christina Ausley 11/13/2018 at 9:25am

Grand Central Bakery's Bourbon Pecan Pie is boozing up our Thanksgiving table talk.

Image: Grand Central Bakery

So, you've boldly offered to host Turkey Day this go around. You feel confident in the festive Pinterest-inspired table decor, but it isn’t until you find yourself showered in flour on the kitchen floor, defeatedly eating mediocre cookie dough out of a bowl by the handful, that you realize you’re gonna need to call in the big guns. Thankfully, our Seattle restaurants, cakeries, bakeries, and ice creameries have you covered.

Bakery Nouveau
Put your trust in the hands of Bakery Nouveau and all its buttery goodness. It’s not just preorders for pumpkin pies, it’s an overflowing pastry case of pumpkin cheesecakes, flaky brioche rolls, Dutch apple pies, and the German holiday bread known as stollen, filled with candied citrus, marzipan, and almond butter. Oh, and then it’s dipped in rum butter, and of course covered with sugar. Keep in mind though, orders must be in by Nov 18, and can be placed by calling up any of the three bakeries in Burien, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle.

Salt and Straw
Maybe you’re simply not a pie person, and that’s okay. There’s a support group for that, but also Salt and Straw’s five courses of Turkey Day goodness. Ice cream style, that is. Binge on pints of roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole with candied maple pecans, roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, spiced goat cheese with homemade pumpkin pie, and salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey for the daring. For every pint purchased, Salt and Straw will donate one to Northwest Harvest, Washington’s leading hunger relief agency.

Melrose Market
The only thing better than a restaurant dishing out Thanksgiving food to go, is a whole damn market for moral (and culinary) support. Swing by Melrose Market with a big ole basket on Nov 18, and snag a turkey from Rain Shadow Meats, a double crust apple pie from Acres Baking, fresh produce from Matt Dillon’s Old Chaser Farm, flower arrangements and centerpieces by Brita Fisher, even knife sharpening by Sea Rose Knife Works. We’re all in this together, y'all.

Plum Bistro
Capitol Hill's vegan stalwart has stepped up with all the turkey-free fixings. The online to-go menu is massive: famed “Mac and Yease,” roasted maple glaze seitan, chocolate coconut cream pies, roasted shallot skillet gravy. What’s more, they’ve created recipes for the gluten-free and sugar-free diners too. 

Grand Central Bakery
We all know a classic pecan pie simply will not suffice as an antidote to the annual Thanksgiving table interrogations, so let’s just bathe it all in bourbon. We’re lifting a hand of praise and shedding a joyful tear of thanks for Grand Central Bakery’s Bourbon Pecan Pie, on top of ready-to-bake rolls, stuffing, pumpkin quick bread, baguettes, sliced Como, and cheese plates. All orders can be placed at any local Grand Central Bakery, and fingers crossed you make it through dinner without uncle Steve delving into any political hubbub.

Wake N Bacon
Fancy fixings and delicate glazes aren't your thing, Shoreline’s Wake N Bacon BBQ is throwing a “Texas Hoedown” of Thanksgiving turkeys, brisket, spare ribs, Mel’s “magic stuffing,” jalepeno cheddar cornbread, and yams with marshmallow. Three different packages are available for online order through Nov 20 at (206)-542-8881.

Cupcake Royale
True, you may be more stuffed than the turkey itself. But on Thanksgiving? There is always room for dessert. Cupcake Royale beckons all back to the kitchen for Pumpkin Pie, Chai Cinnamon, Boozy Rumball, and Cranberry White Chocolate cupcakes. And you might as well add a scoop of Brown Shugga Cinnamon ice cream or Sugar Plum sorbet. Just sayin.

Jack’s BBQ
Georgetowns' barbecue maestro is prepping 100 of its famed smoked turkeys. “Just like buying your Christmas tree,” as they say, “you get to pick your own turkey out of our smokers on Thanksgiving morning.” Additionally, they’re dishing out pans of truffle oil mashed potatoes, shiitake mushroom green bean casserole, cranberry sauce with blood orange zest, and plenty of pies—all available for our online shoppers.

Editor's Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 3924 Airport Way S

Food snobs love to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that’s not really true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his...

Cupcake Royale

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Long before Salt and Straw graced our dining scene, Jody Hall’s cupcake empire started churning housemade flavors of its own. They were developed with help f...

Grand Central Bakery: Pioneer Square

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Sandwiches/Deli 214 1st Ave S

Hot and cold sandwiches, like the Mediterranean Tosti—featuring Beecher’s Flagship cheese—and the Basil Egg Salad, show off Grand Central Baking Company’s he...

Editor's Pick

Plum Bistro

$$ American/New American, Vegan, Vegetarian 1429 12th Avenue

Vegans come in two flavors: Those who want to avoid any semblance of meat and dairy, and those who want to pretend they’re eating it. Plum Bistro is for the ...

Rain Shadow Meats

$ Sandwiches/Deli 1531 Melrose Ave

Sharing a space in Melrose Market with artisan cheese shop the Calf and Kid, but hardly in its shadow, this butcher shop not only carries locally sourced mea...

Salt and Straw

$ Dessert, Ice Cream Multiple Locations

Cousins and owners Kim and Tyler Malek founded Salt and Straw in 2011, dispensing flavors that take people on a rollercoaster ride—the sweet, nostalgia-hitti...

Editor's Pick

Bakery Nouveau

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

By 6AM on weekdays, dense baguettes, gooey brown-sugar pecan brioche, and heavenly croissants—flaky and brown on the outside, sweet and chewy inside—start is...

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

