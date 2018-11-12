What to Do After Work November 12–15

Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste of Black Violin. Image: Colin Brennan

Mon, Nov. 12

The Elwins

Collaborating since high school, The Elwins boast three albums along with a new single released this year. Their jaunty, beach tracks feel like boy band tunes for the indie ear, so fans of Tokyo Police Club and Half Moon Run will feel at home. The Crocodile Back Bar, $10

Eileen Myles

This new book of poems, their first since 2011's Snowflake/Different Streets, is a forlorn and reflective stream-of-consciousness collection that touches on everything from politics to intimacy to dogs (newcomers, check out Afterglow, a memoir and tribute to Myles' longtime companion: Rosie the pit bull). The longtime poet, novelist, and speaker will ruminate on the new collection and read selected works. Hugo House, Free

Tue, Nov. 13

Idra Novey

Idra Novey’s novel is no doubt in conversation with the recent inundation of sexual assault allegations throughout the country. Those Who Knew follows Lena, a former student activist, reflecting on her traumatic experience with a US senator. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, Nov. 15

Black Violin

A classically trained violin-playing hip-hop duo, Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste subvert their traditional instruments by toying with genre. Tracks that begin with customary, sprightly strings soon turn modern with fresh drum beats and electric riffs. The Paramount Theatre, $31–$61