Wear What When November 12–18

Thru Dec 6

HYEI Studio Popup

They partied into the wee hours this past weekend launching their popup but it doesn't end there. Stop by Love City Love on Capitol Hill Thursday through Saturday from 11–6 or by appointment to shop a wide selection of sneakers, apparel, and more.

Thu, Nov 15

Ballard Night Market

If your current schedule never allows for you to get to day events or if you're someone who shops better after hours, this one is for you. The very first Ballard Night Market is taking place this Thursday from 8 until midnight. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while you enjoy some tamales from Nacho Mama's Tamales.

Earrings via Rebekah J. Designs

Nov 17 & 18

Winter Popup at Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Sip on some scrumptious, warm, caffeinated beverages while you shop. This Saturday and Sunday from 10–4 at the roastery's Capitol Hill location, some of our favorite local artists are setting up shop. Stumptown will provide the coffee, while Bahtoh, Rae Plants and Vintage, Henri, Rebekah J. Designs, and more will bring the goods. 'Tis the season for holiday shopping!

Sat, Nov 17

A Capitol Affair One-Day Shopping Event

A fun-filled Saturday afternoon from 11–4 at Chophouse Row featuring local, women-owned businesses. Ten locations on Pike are taking part and providing their shoppers with some nice incentives. Moo-Young Concept Shop, Good Weather Bicycle and Cafe, Knack, Retrofit Home and Rove Vintage, to name a few, are some of the local merchants you can shop and connect with and support simultaneously. They're also offering chances to win big—hello, swag bag and grand raffle prizes!