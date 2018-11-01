  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do November 2–4

Gender-bending theater, silly surf rock, and Bach-inspired breakfast.

By Gwen Hughes 11/1/2018 at 9:41am

Young in the City perform at the Tractor Tavern on Saturday.

Image: Courtesy High Road Touring

Fri, Nov 2
Illuminati Hotties
Sarah Tudzin’s surf rock group combines chuckle-inducing lyrics and catchy tunes. Even more somber songs off her debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies like “For Cheez (My Friend, Not the Food)” come off wistfully hopeful. Neumos, $20

Sat, Nov 3
Young in the City
Having originally performed as the band Beneath Oceans, friends Keelan O’Hara, Michael Porter and Noah Gundersen (a local folk sweetheart) reunited in 2015 to create Young in the City. With inspirations like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and The Strokes, instant anthems abound. Tractor Tavern, $15

Sun, Nov 4
Bach and Pancakes
Marimba-player, Erin Jorgensen, performs three Bach suites every hour, on the hour, and when the shaky take on German genius begins to wane, a pancake breakfast is prepared right in front of you. All ages are welcome. The Vera Project, Free

WTF Art History Series: Color
Right off bustling Aurora, Suzanne Walker takes attendees through space and time, exploring the use of color in American and European works of art. Just don’t ask about purple. She hates purple. Seattle Artist League, Free

All Weekend
Love and Information
Strap in for Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information; the playwright takes you through 57 plots in two intermissionless hours. This gender-bending collection explores the social media age and its effect on our attention spans. Cornish Playhouse, $17

