What to Do After Work October 8–11

Mon, Oct 8

Chris Hedges: America, The Farewell Tour

In his new book, America: The Farewell Tour, Chris Hedges cries doom. Maybe not the most uplifting talk, but his reading is an opportunity to hear the journalist, who nabbed a Pulitzer for his reporting on global terrorism at the New York Times, reflect and ruminate on the pitfalls and plagues of the American capitalist system. Pigott Auditorium, Seattle University, $5

Tues, Oct 9

Gregory Alan Isakov

Vegetable farming, indie-folk singing Gregory Alan Isakov is known for his carefree hum-along tracks. His fourth album Evening Machines draws out a darker tone while still clinging to acoustic guitar and banjo riffs and endearingly naturalistic vocals. It is, fitting for a veggie farmer, nourishing. The Moore Theater, $27–$35

Wed, Oct 10

Joketellers Union

At this weekly comedy showcase local performers dominate with comedian Derek Sheen emceeing for poet-performer Sarah Galvin and comedian Clara Pluton. As is tradition, co-producers Brett Hamil and Emmett Montgomery will grace the stage as well. Clock-Out Lounge, $7

A Girls Walks Home Alone at Night Screening

Vampire western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an atmospheric, eerie yarn for the feminist viewer, written and directed by English filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour. Set in the Iranian ghost town of “Bad City,” it's far from a trite guts and gore flick: This vampire girl is out for misogynistic blood. Seattle Central Library, Free

Thu, Oct 11

Stas THEE Boss and Chong The Nomad Vinyl Release

Stas THEE Boss, formerly of Seattle hip-hop duo THEESatisfaction, is now a flourishing electronic R&B soloist with her futurist debut S’Women. Chong the Nomad makes an understated plunge into love and being with Love Memo. These formidable artists coalesce in a limited-edition split LP from Crane City Music and a joint show at Nectar Lounge. Also performing: hip-hop funk group Kung Foo Grip and local rapper DoNormaal. Nectar Lounge, $12–$15