  1. Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

A feminist vampire flick, capitalism destroys America, and two Seattle hip-hop icons release a record.

By Aly Brady 10/8/2018 at 8:26am

Image: Courtesy of Seattle Central Library

Mon, Oct 8
Chris Hedges: America, The Farewell Tour
In his new book, America: The Farewell Tour, Chris Hedges cries doomMaybe not the most uplifting talk, but his reading is an opportunity to hear the journalist, who nabbed a Pulitzer for his reporting on global terrorism at the New York Times, reflect and ruminate on the pitfalls and plagues of the American capitalist system. Pigott Auditorium, Seattle University, $5

Tues, Oct 9
Gregory Alan Isakov
Vegetable farming, indie-folk singing Gregory Alan Isakov is known for his carefree hum-along tracks. His fourth album Evening Machines draws out a darker tone while still clinging to acoustic guitar and banjo riffs and endearingly naturalistic vocals. It is, fitting for a veggie farmer, nourishing. The Moore Theater, $27–$35

Wed, Oct 10
Joketellers Union
At this weekly comedy showcase local performers dominate with comedian Derek Sheen emceeing for poet-performer Sarah Galvin and comedian Clara Pluton. As is tradition, co-producers Brett Hamil and Emmett Montgomery will grace the stage as well. Clock-Out Lounge, $7

A Girls Walks Home Alone at Night Screening
Vampire western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an atmospheric, eerie yarn for the feminist viewer, written and directed by English filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour. Set in the Iranian ghost town of “Bad City,” it's far from a trite guts and gore flick: This vampire girl is out for misogynistic blood. Seattle Central Library, Free

Thu, Oct 11
Stas THEE Boss and Chong The Nomad Vinyl Release
Stas THEE Boss, formerly of Seattle hip-hop duo THEESatisfaction, is now a flourishing electronic R&B soloist with her futurist debut S’Women. Chong the Nomad makes an understated plunge into love and being with Love Memo. These formidable artists coalesce in a limited-edition split LP from Crane City Music and a joint show at Nectar Lounge. Also performing: hip-hop funk group Kung Foo Grip and local rapper DoNormaal. Nectar Lounge, $12–$15 

Filed under
Books & Authors, Concert, Film
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Stas THEE Boss and Chong the Nomad

$12-$15 The Nectar Lounge

Stas THEE Boss, formerly of Seattle hip-hop duo THEESatisfaction, is now a flourishing electronic R&B soloist with her futurist debut S’Women. Chong the ...

Film

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

Free Seattle Public Library, Central Library

Vampire western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an atmospheric, eerie yarn for the feminist viewer, written and directed by English filmmaker Ana Lily Am...

Comedy

Joketellers Union

$7 Clock-Out Lounge

Clock-Out Lounge is a home for Beacon Hill’s thriving creative scene, from music to comedy. This weekly comedy showcase features both local and visiting come...

Concerts

Gregory Alan Isakov

$27-$35 The Moore Theater

Vegetable farming, indie-folk singing Gregory Alan Isakov is known for his carefree hum-a-long tracks. His fourth album Evening Machines draws out a darker t...

Books & Talks

Chris Hedges

7:30 PM $5 Pigott Auditorium, Seattle University

In his new book, America: The Farewell Tour, Chris Hedges cries doom. Maybe not the most uplifting talk, but his reading is an opportunity to hear a journali...

Eat & Drink

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed With Right Now

9:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

And Now For an Update

New Pike Place Market–Adjacent Restaurant Is Set to Open in Late 2018

10/03/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 3–9

10/03/2018 By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez

Sweet Treats

Lowrider Baking Company Brings Cookies to Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

10/02/2018 By Jaime Archer

Dudes

And Now, a Cowabunga Ticket Update

10/01/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

8:26am By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 1–4

10/01/2018 By Aly Brady

New Music

Ural Thomas Has Northwest Soul

09/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 28–30

09/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10:57am By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

09/24/2018 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

12:00pm By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

9:30am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe