Wear What When October 8–14

Fall is in the air which means back-to-school shopping and sales at Bellefleur, SoDo Flea Market, and Sassafras.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 10/8/2018 at 9:30am

We mess with mesh.

Image: Courtesy Bellefleur

Oct 8–14
Fall Sale at Bellefleur
Happening now: Make your lingerie dreams come true and stop into their shop anytime from 11 to 7 or take a peek at their sale section online. Plus, amazing new fall arrivals have just hit their floor. 

Tue, Oct 9
The Seattle Gents Present Influence 101
Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a social media influencer? Get the 101 from Seattle Gents' Nelson Young and Endurance Weke at an interactive workshop at the Collective Seattle on Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 9:30. Wherever your passion lies, Young and Weke will illustrate how to take your social media game to the next level by focusing on a number of step-by-step actions. The $10 cost could be the start of something great. 

Tue, Oct 9
Managing Your Fashion Business with Lindsay Lawrence
Fashion Group International: Seattle is always at the forefront of trying to help industry pros succeed. Join MW designer and entrepreneur Lindsay Lawrence of Metamorphic Gear for an evening of mentoring. Learn from his personal experiences that aided in his success at the Capitol Hill Branch of Seattle Public Library with other fashion experts, and leave feeling empowered to bring your dreams to fruition. FGI members get a free pass and guests tickets are $25.

Oct 9 & 10
Seattle Trunk Show with Meg
Come gather at Hotel Sorrento all day Tuesday and at the Collective from 1 until 7 on Wednesday for a Fall ’18 Trunk Show Tour hosted by The Fold Mag with talented designer Meg and  Irene Wood's History and Industry jewelry line The international brand selects only two cities per year for fall and spring shows and Seattle has now become a must stop. Find out how Meg puts an end to fast fashion and mass global production by creating effortless, modern and accessible pieces designed for every woman and how she chooses to give back.

Fri, Oct 12
Open Studios with Sassafras
Meet local designers, talk fashion, and shop the Belltown shop's racks for a one-of-a-kind finds during the Belltown Art walk this Friday from 5 to 9.

Sat, Oct 13
SoDo Vintage Flea Market
The most exciting flea market in Seattle is back this Saturday and they’ve got vintage for days. Bring your dog, the cat or even the pet turtle and browse 60 local vendors, fill your bellies up at four food trucks, and cap off the day with a cup-of-joe at the coffee truck.

Sun, Oct 14
Shop Her Closet
Calling all fashionistas and philanthropists: This Sunday from 3 until 7, 10 high-profile Seattle bloggers and influencers will come together to make a positive impact in our community. You’ll have the opportunity to meet each one of them and shop their closets at their pop-in shop at Hotel Theodore. It’s a party that will give you all the feels and hopefully have you leaving with some goodies in hand. All proceeds will benefit Shop Her Closets partner, Dress for Success Seattle. $30 ticket price gets you an Uber ride to the event, a glass of champagne, and VIP access to the designer sale. 

Filed under
Seattle Style Bloggers, Social Media, Seattle Trunk Show, Fashion Event, Seattle fashion
