Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

1. Durkan played a key role in securing National Hockey League support for bringing a hockey franchise to Seattle in 2020, The Seattle Times reported. Durkan spent just one day with NHL executives, and her visit culminated in the executive committee unanimously recommending Seattle’s bid.

The fate of that bid will be decided at the full committee’s December meeting, but precedent is on Seattle’s side. No expansion recommended by the executive committee has ever failed to pass through the board of governors.

2. King County approved a secure gun storage ordinance, Seattle Weekly reported. The ordinance, which passed 6-3, requires gun owners to store arms in locked cases. The Second Amendment Foundation, a Bellevue guns-rights group, said it plans to sue, citing state laws that prohibit local firearm regulations.

3. Seattle City Light has resumed its attempt to recuperate nearly 20,000 overdue accounts totaling $21.5 million, Crosscut reported. A costly new billing system’s dysfunction left officials unsure whether they were sending people the right bill for the right amount. The ad hoc solution: Late notices but no repercussion.

City Light has sent out its first round of late notices, offering payment plans or the risk of referral to third-party debt collectors.

4. The Seattle woman who accused state senator Joe Fain of raping her in 2007 has said she will not pursue civil or criminal prosecution, but would be part of an investigation. This leaves the question of how to conduct the investigation in the hands of either the state Senate or a state agency. The alleged rape occurred both out of state and before Fain held public office.

5. Seattle protesters marched against Brett Kavanaugh, who faced sexual assault accusations in light of his nomination to be the next Supreme Court judge. The U.S. Senate confirmed him to the Supreme Court on Saturday. Demonstrations began days earlier at Cal Anderson and Westlake parks, where women spoke against both Kavanaugh and president Donald Trump's record on women's rights.

6. King County executive Dow Constantine signed an executive order to reform the county's inquest process for cases involving police deadly force, Seattle Weekly reported.

Critics have called the process biased toward law enforcement, since families of those killed by police had staunch limitations—like not being allowed to provide evidence or even address the jury. The reform will allow families of those killed by police to call on witnesses.

7. Constantine nominated Anita Khandelwal as the new director of public defense. Khandelwal has held the position in an interim capacity since July. While Constantine in a press release called Khandelwal the “best candidate” for the role, Crosscut reported in August that she'd initially been told city officials couldn't support her appointment because of her vocal opposition to the new King County youth detention facility.

8. To help maximize public funding for affordable housing, Seattle City Council took the first steps toward giving developers unused city land for free. The council resolved to require city departments to consider affordable housing first when distributing surplus land.

9. Seattle City Council’s final environmental impact review for backyard cottages gave the green light to construction. Released Thursday, the review finds accessory dwelling units (ADU)—also known as backyard cottages—to be a low-impact method of accommodating greater population density while de-incentivizing the demolition of old buildings.

The review’s findings refute the long-standing trepidations of homeowners who fear that loosened ADU regulations will worsen both traffic and neighborhood aesthetics.

10. As part of King County’s internal search for unused resources to funnel toward homelessness relief, officials are looking into renovating a wing of the county jail to serve as a shelter, The Seattle Times reported. This unique solution, still in its early stages, came hot on the heels of a city auditor’s report that underscored the urgent need for more well-equipped shelters.