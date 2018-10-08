  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed with Right Now

Casual takeout spots. Packed lunch joints. And a shave ice cafe. In a city crawling with Thai restaurants, these are just a few of our favorites.

By Nosh Pit Staff 10/8/2018 at 9:00am

The dom yum wun sen from Little Uncle.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Bai Tong

A Thai Airways employee opened Bai Tong near Sea-Tac in 1989, where she created a place for homesick expats with her authentic Siamese dishes—and hospitable servers in traditional silk garb—like fragrant meang kum lettuce wraps, stunning crispy garlic chicken, a comforting banana-coconut milk kluay buat chee dessert. Since then she’s moved to more destination-worthy digs near Southcenter, a favorite for homey Thai that now has a casual Pike/Pine sibling with its own street food menu, where seared pork belly options abound. There’s plenty besides belly, though, like tender gems of mussel shrouded in crunchy layers of fried egg. Add sweet chili sauce and be transported, ever so briefly, to a sidewalk stand in Bangkok.

Kin Dee

Madison Valley’s new Thai restaurant is casual enough for takeout, but the street food–centered menu and windowed dining room are worthy of an actual night out: Round sausages burst with garlic, a larb (aka salad) of crispy mushrooms dusted in rice powder is so bright and savory it’s almost oysterlike, while a trio of chicken drumsticks (and a satisfyingly rich curry) ground the kao soi noodle dish. Familiars like pad thai receive equally careful treatment.

Little Uncle

After Goldilocks moments in spaces too small (a sidewalk takeout window on Madison), then too big (a Pioneer Square basement), the beloved Little Uncle has found its just-right. Mind you, the packed, modern space has limited seating—hooray for a sidewalk patio—but wraparound windows help, as do aromas from the open kitchen, tended by owners Wiley Frank and Poncharee Kounpungchart—evoke its heady citizen-of-the-world status. A $13-ish menu of terrific noodle bowls, starring pad thai (add the side packets of chiles and nuts and sugar if you want intrigue) and exquisite khao soi gai (chicken curry over egg noodles) is served 11am to 9pm, with an added card of shareables after 5pm.

May Restaurant

It’s the best-looking Thai restaurant in a town crawling with Thai joints. You know the place: that filigreed facade at 45th and Woodlawn in Wallingford. Inside, carved teak covers the walls, lilting Thai folk music lifts the mood, and heavy brass utensils adorn the table. But the real beauty begins when the pad thai lands. Those complex, sour-sweet-savory notes? How pad thai is meant to taste, which is to say, without a swim in that Western cure-all called ketchup. Instead, your waiter will tear in Chinese chives and banana blossom, then grind peanuts, sugar, and dried chilies to your taste. Curries at May are balanced and silken; seafood dishes—like the signature pad grapao samui with sauteed sea scallops, prawns, and calamari in a feisty, basil sauce—are brightly seasoned and packed with fish. As the hoppin’ downstairs bar attests—a destination unto itself—the place even offers cocktails.

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

In the finest Thai food, spices all play their positions, each identifiable, all working as a team. Curries and noodle dishes at the unassuming, color-splashed Noodle Boat are delicious, big league examples. Little touches, like lime leaves torn rather than cut for more flavor in soups and a pungent, hand-mixed chili paste, make Noodle Boat a standout. Mieng kum is essential, a thoroughly authentic roll-your-own appetizer: roasted coconut, crushed peanuts, lime wedges (leave the peel on), red onion, and Thai chilies are wrapped into emerald, nutty cha plu leaves hard to find outside Thailand. (Word has it the owners return there regularly to stock up on several ingredients.) It’s an explosion on your palate. Shrimp and chicken tumble with steamed banana blossoms, roasted coconut, lemongrass slivers, and cilantro in the Queen of Banana, a house specialty. Warning: They play serious with heat here. Venture beyond “medium” and you’re toying with fire.

Pestle Rock

It’s a restaurant sweet spot: lantern-lit and nice enough for casual Saturday nights, able to feed the family without incurring a punishing bill. Most importantly, this little dining room on Ballard’s main drag preaches the pungent, spicy gospel of Thailand’s Isan region, using high-quality proteins, like a nam tok meat salad made extra savory with boar collar, or deceptively fiery Thai sausages. Khao soi curry noodle soup: mandatory.

Kin Dee's pad thai comes served beneath an egg net.

Image: Courtesy Kin Dee

Pop Pop Thai Street Food

The space is unassuming, almost hidden in the corner of a vast parking lot on Aurora Avenue. But the food is some of the most credible Thai in town, made by two detail-oriented guys who adapted their moms’ recipes so we can all revel in papaya salad, pungent with salted crab, or khao mun gai—comforting chicken and rice—in the darkest, most savory of sauce. Exciting things always happen on the specials board.

Sen Noodle Bar

Pestle Rock was the best Thai restaurant in Ballard. Until its owners opened a megacasual Southeast Asian noodle bar next door, where so much happens inside each fortifying bowl, like the guay tiow khaek, a seafood soup with fat, square noodles in a rich coconut curry broth that snaps with chili oil. If the build-your-own-adventure combinations seem daunting, head straight for the ba mee giow muu dang, a clear, porky broth full of leaner-than-usual barbecue pork atop egg noodles and a few of Sen’s excellent dumplings.

Soi

Thailand’s northeast region of Isan is a pungent, growing presence on America’s Thai food landscape, now part of our scene-iest dining scene on Capitol Hill, amidst 14-foot ceilings and custom rustic-industrial decor. Chef-owner Yuie Wiborg is particularly adept with the menu’s piquant grilled meats, like the sliced kor moo yang pork collar. Meals involve wielding hunks of sticky rice like a dipping utensil, and the jerky is funky in the best possible way. 

Spice Room

Sheer curtains of mosquito netting demarcate a charming brick-walled room on the Columbia City strip. A vast menu includes Thai staples (great spicy shrimp tom yum goong soup) plus whole tilapia and elegant drunken noodles, all for shockingly reasonable prices. Even better, Spice Room has a firm grasp of what Seattle wants in a neighborly Thai restaurant—an option for brown rice, stiff cocktails, a few fusion dishes (great Thai steak), and well-informed servers you can trust.

Thai Curry Simple

The Thai couple who run this crammed lunch joint near the corner of Fifth and Jackson discovered the secret to success in their New York restaurants: Use curries made in Thailand, with native lemongrass and galangal, from Grandma’s own recipes. The distinction is evident, particularly in the green curry, which you can augment with crazy-fiery hot sauce (one is labeled “No Kidding”), only if you’re, well, not kidding. Frugal lunch-goers pack the joint, digging the $5 lunches and sweating out their eye sockets. For dessert try roti, the panfried flatbread of Thai street culture, drizzled with condensed milk and lavished with whatever sweet toppings are listed on the wall-size chalkboards. 

Thai Savon

At this nondescript Thai restaurant, turn to the menu’s back page for some of the best, boldest Lao food in town, including khao soi and the crispy rice salad known as khao nam tod—it’s texture and flavor for days.

Wann Yen

A student-friendly shave ice spot from the owners of Thai Curry Simple. Bowls start with something sweet, usually some combination of jewel-like fruits and housemade herb jellies. Combo No. 3, the lord chong bai tauy, is made with bright green pandan noodles—mild in flavor and tender—a fat scoop of snowy ice, then a final drizzle of coconut milk and toasted palm sugar.

Filed under
Little Uncle, Fun with Listicles, Thai
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Wann Yen

$ Dessert, Thai 1313 NE 43rd St

A student-friendly shave ice spot from the owners of Thai Curry Simple. Bowls start with something sweet, usually some combination of jewel-like fruits and h...

Editor’s Pick

Thai Savon

$$ Thai 6711 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S

At this nondescript Thai restaurant, turn to the menu’s back page for some of the best, boldest Lao food in town, including khao soy and the crispy rice sala...

Editor’s Pick

Thai Curry Simple

$ Thai 406 Fifth Ave S

The Thai couple who run this crammed lunch joint near the corner of Fifth and Jackson discovered the secret to success in their New York restaurants: Use cur...

Editor’s Pick

Spice Room

$$ Thai 4909 Rainier Ave S

Silky mosquito-netting sheers blow a tropical breeze through this romantic and sophisticated brick room along the Columbia City strip. So does the menu, a gi...

Soi

$$ Thai 1400 10th Ave

Thailand’s northeast region of Isan is a pungent, growing presence on America’s Thai food landscape, now part of our scene-iest dining scene on Capitol Hill,...

Editor’s Pick

Sen Noodle Bar

$ Pan Asian, Thai 2307 NW Market St

Pestle Rock was the best Thai restaurant in Ballard. Until its owners opened a megacasual Southeast Asian noodle bar next door, where so much happens inside ...

Editor’s Pick

Pop Pop Thai Street Food

$$ Thai 13242 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104

The space is unassuming, almost hidden in the corner of a vast parking lot on Aurora Avenue. But the food is some of the most credible Thai in town, made by ...

Editor’s Pick

Pestle Rock

$$ Thai 2305 NW Market Street

It’s a restaurant sweet spot: lantern-lit and nice enough for casual Saturday nights, able to feed the family without incurring a punishing bill. Most import...

Editor’s Pick

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

$$ Thai 700 NW Gilman Blvd #E104b

In the finest Thai food, spices all play their positions, each identifiable, all working as a team. Curries and noodle dishes at the unassuming, color-splash...

Editor’s Pick

May Restaurant

$$ Thai 1612 N 45th St

It’s the best-looking Thai restaurant in a town crawling with Thai joints, and one of the best-cooking. You know the place: that exotically filigreed facade ...

Editor’s Pick

Little Uncle

$$ Thai 1523 E Madison St

After Goldilocks moments in spaces too small—the sidewalk takeout down the street—then too big—the Pioneer Square basement—the beloved Little Uncle has found...

Kin Dee

$ Thai 2301 E Madison St

Madison Valley’s new Thai restaurant is casual enough for takeout, but the street food–centered menu and windowed dining room are worthy of an actual night o...

Editor’s Pick

Bai Tong

$$ Thai Multiple Locations

A Thai Airways employee opened Bai Tong near Sea-Tac in 1989, where she created a home away from home for homesick expats with her authentic Siamese dishes. ...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Transpacific Avocados and Pizza Shout-Outs

01/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Dacha Diner's Eastern European Restaurant Is Open on Capitol Hill

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 4–6

01/03/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at January Art Walk

01/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018 Look Back

The Year in Seattle Style

12/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Seattle Met Staff

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe