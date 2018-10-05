  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

Plus, Lowrider Baking Company is cruising into the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall.

By Cassie Sawyer 10/5/2018 at 9:00am

Lowrider's six signature cookies (and seasonal flavors!) are headed to the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall.

Image: Truong Win

Cookies Cometh

Lowrider Baking Company
Catching the sweet surge wave in Georgetown (see: Deep Sea Sugar and Salt and Seattle Freeze) is farmer’s market regular Lowrider Baking. Owner Emily Allport is opening her cookie counter spot in the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall. By the end of the month you’ll be able to take a little trip down south for birthday cake, lemon ginger, and salted toffee pecan cookies.

Fun with Listicles
Our crew of cookie connoisseurs have some thoughts about seven heavenly cookies you meet in Seattle.

Accolades

Wild About Game
Nicky USA’s Wild About Game event was in Oregon last weekend for its eighteenth year. While chef Peter Cho of Han Oak in Portland took home the big wins, in the “Winning City” category—wait for it— Seattle chefs brought home the (gamey venison) bacon: Derek Ronspies of the soon-to-be-no-more Le Petit Cochon, Aaron Willis of Georgetown’s Ciudad, David Nichols of Hotel Theodore’s Rider, and Alex Barkley of Wallingford’s Manolin all showed with their best game dishes. And bartender Elmer Dulla of Salare and JuneBaby competed in the cocktail portion of the event, alas, he lost out to two Portland stalwarts, Interurban’s Mitchell Sennewald and Jason Le of Multnomah Whiskey Library.

JuneBaby
Speaking of JuneBaby...Edouardo Jordan’s latest achievement is landing on Time magazine’s list of their “Greatest Places 2018." He takes one of 20 slots next to Michelin Star–donned spots like Noma in Copenhagen and Tsuta of Japan.  

Shift Change

Mbar
Executive chef Jason Stratton has named Tana Mielke as the new chef de cuisine at this South Lake Union restaurant in the sky. Mielke hails originally from Western Washington, but started cooking in Boston, interning under Gordon Hamersley, and continued to hone her skills in Greece. Seattle might not be the Grecian islands, but Mbar’s view of the lake is a stunner, so welcome back to Washington, chef Mielke.

Location Change 

Salumi 
Eater Seattle has news on Salumi's new digs. The ever popular charcuterie house is moving into the former Rain Shadow Meats Squared space in Pioneer Square. Russell Flint of Rain Shadow closed the second outpost in May of this year due to construction and increased rent; he now focuses solely on his Capitol Hill spot in the Melrose Market. But for Salumi, the square footage uptick on Occidental Avenue means more room for a bigger production of cured meats, along with private dining options, expanded hours, and retail. 

Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

Quality Athletics
Tuesday is reserved for tacos, and this Pioneer Square sports bar is getting into the game. Starting at 3 through the fall, two-buck spicy chicken, ground beef, or bean and cheese crispy tacos are in rotation, plus a chorizo, poblano queso dip, Cadillac margs, and a Modelo and a shot special for $7.

National Taco Day
The super official holiday came and went on October 4, but there's no reason you shouldn't have this Nosh Pit–approved list of 19 taco havens always at the ready.

Closing Up

Sport Restaurant and Bar
John Howie’s last Seattle spot and longtime sports bar next to the Space Needle is calling it quits on October 27, reports Eater Seattle. Howie notes expenses and the ever changing dining climate for the closure. 

October Ice Cream Update 

Salt and Straw
It’s no surprise that this ice cream shop is getting into the holiday spirit with Halloween flavors like matcha ice cream dressed with dark chocolate covered crickets (?!) and coconut toffee-brittle mealworms (?!). Also one they’ve named “Dracula’s Blood Pudding” a concoction with pig’s blood, chocolate, warm spices, and cream (yep, you read that right.) If that’s all a bit too spooky, there’s also a trick or treater’s dream scoop packed with every candy your young heart desires.  

Frankie and Joe’s
This vegan scoop shop is keeping it simple for fall with a smoked fig leaf and chocolate, an heirloom caramel corn made from cashew milk, and a bay leaf base flavor with apple butter and pecan shortbread. And did you see their recent collab with Seattle skin care darlings of Herbivore Botanicals?

Molly Moon’s
The seasonal flavors will roll in throughout the month, starting today, October 5, with a pumpkin and clove and a Pike Place Market seasonal that has a honey ice cream swirled with honey butter and a sweet corn cake, later in the month look for their vegan sweet potato and a raspberry hard cider sorbet.

