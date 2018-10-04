Weekend What to Do October 5–7

The Buttertones play the Crocodile on Sunday night. Image: Innovative Leisure

Fri, Oct 5

Salvador Dali Night

Paint like Dali at the George and Dragon Pub. With canvases and brushes provided (using their paint requires a $3 cover charge), a tipple or two should inspire some surreal works—or at least a poorly melted clock. The George and the Dragon, $3

Ballast: Reading and Exhibition Opening Reception

Seattle poet Quenton Baker’s Ballast examines the 1841 revolt aboard the Creole—the most successful on a U.S. slave ship. In the installation Baker strikes through senate documents to create erasure poems; he adds new work as commentary. Baker will read at this opening night reception. Frye Art Museum, free

Sat, Oct 6

Jessie J

This pop/R&B singer, who first arrived with “Price Tag” in 2011, is back with the R.O.S.E. tour. That is: “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment.” She made her way into show business in a West End production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Whistle Down the Wind, but has since hung up her character shoes for record deals and projects with the likes of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Showbox SoDo, $40

Cinema Dissection: The Exorcist

SIFF continues to provide interactive film experiences with their Cinema Dissection series. Based on Roger Ebert’s Cinema Interruptus program, a film dissection that spanned days, SIFF is doing a shorter version, this time with the 1973 classic that has spooked generations. SIFF Film Center, $20

Sun, Oct 7

The Buttertones

Drawing inspiration from classic Beatles melodies and the 1970’s psychobilly band The Cramps, the Buttertones come to Seattle on the end of a good year, complete with a European tour and a Coachella gig. The Crocodile, $12