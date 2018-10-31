Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 31–November 6

Spooky Seattle bars and eateries like Navy Strength are mid-pumpkin carve as they prepare to throw down All Hallows' Eve-inspired potions and pickings.

Wed, Oct 31

Halloween Festivities in Seattle

Many a cobweb-bedecked bar and restaurant will be throwing down spooky-good food and drink. But we've got a few particular suggestions. Like Feed Co. Burgers, where the Central District burger joint will swap out candy for free burgers and meaty kid's meals alike to all costumed ghouls and goblins under 12. Or shuck up oysters at Ray's, where a cozy carving party ticket comes with one pumpkin, an LED candle, carving tools, and a mug of hot apple cider. We even hear Navy Strength is pouring out concoctions in damn pumpkins. And we've got a whole Seattle Met Halloween Event Guide with more ghoulish ideas right this way.

Fri, Nov 2

Mateo Messina’s “The Feast: A Symphony of Food”

Not exactly Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest” but close enough. Grammy Award–winning Mateo Messina is partnering with executive chef Tom Douglas at Benaroya Hall for a symphony of food, literally. The Northwest Symphony Orchestra and choirs will score five short documentaries exploring the unseen artistic efforts of a chef, a farmer, a winemaker, a baker, and a career server. And if there was ever a time to splurge on VIP tickets, now is your cue. Tickets include an exclusive multicourse dinner at the Palace Ballroom prepared by Tom Douglas prior to the concert, with backstage passes for orchestra meet-and-greets. Donations will directly benefit the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Sat, Nov 3

Ballard Brewed Winter Beer Festival

Just because the Seattle showers have rolled in, it doesn’t mean chilled brewski festivals must come to a close. This Saturday, cruise over to Ballard’s Hales Ales Palladium to celebrate the Winter Beer Festival as 11 local breweries unite to benefit Bellwether Housing, a nonprofit for affordable housing. Taphouses like Hales, Lagunitas, and Lucky Envelope will pour out tastings of their winter beers and ales, as So So Good Food Truck and Big Mario’s Pizza cure any cheesy cravings. $30 advance admission snags a tasting glass, and 11 icy pours.

Nov 2 & 3

America’s Test Kitchen Seattle Eats Festival

In this two-day event, the Seattle Eats Festival will feature an all-star lineup of culinary leaders like Tom Douglas and Lexi Ochoa, while showcasing local restaurants like Ba Bar and Taylor Shellfish to celebrate the city’s vibrant food culture. Join award-winning chefs at interactive tasting stations, main stage demos, and book signings. Break out your best buffalo shoes, babydoll dresses, scrunchies, and slap bracelets. On Friday night, Seattle Eats will raise the curtain on a '90s-themed birthday bash to celebrate 25 years of Cook’s Illustrated magazine, alongside ATK talent, birthday-themed craft cocktails, a '90s soundtrack, and of course, plenty of cake.

Nov 2–4

La Sagra del Radicchio Festival

Chicories, or Italian-inspired cool weather crops like endive and radicchio, are perfectly in season to celebrate Seattle’s first chicory festival. Swing by Sea Creatures locations like Walrus and the Carpenter and the Whale Wins for chicory-forward specials October 29 through November 2. But for the main event this Saturday, join farmers, chefs, plant breeders, gardeners, and Italophiles for sips of vino and amari at the Palace Ballroom as inspired by the regional festivals, or sagre, in Italy. Enjoy bites of chef-composed dishes featuring chicory for $25 while learning more about the PNW’s diverse crops. Oh, and don’t miss the radicchio pizza after party on Sunday. Peep our lineup here.

Ticket Alert

Fri, Nov 16

Women Take Center Stage at “The Best Chefs You’ve Never Heard Of”

This year, it’s Female Powerhouse Edition in the return of “The Best Chefs You’ve Never Heard Of.” Celebrating female chefs and mixologists at the Four Seasons Hotel ballroom, snag tickets to celebrate emerging female foodies for a tasting of seasonal bites and drinks from chefs of featured restaurants like Lark, How to Cook a Wolf, Reckless Noodles, and Monsoon. $75 tickets include an appetizer and main bite from eight chefs and two drink tickets, with proceeds benefitting Washington’s leading hunger relief agency, Northwest Harvest.