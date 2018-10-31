7 Shows to See at November Art Walk

Patrick LoCicero's Night Blossom. Image: Courtesy Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Patrick LoCicero

Are you tired of looking at paintings of trees? Well, Patrick LoCicero’s Ephemera show may change your mind. His natural paintings work in cultural collage and find new life in old branches. See the painting above (in person) and you’ll find small historical portraits making up the leaves. Patricia Rovzar Gallery, 6–8pm

Performance by Milvia Pacheco

As part of (Where) Do We Belong?—a group show that responds to Trump’s immigration policies—dancer Milvia Pacheco will perform Marías—a work of dance and poetry inspired by Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna. Center on Contemporary Art, 7pm

Heidi Oberheide's Eye Delight. Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Heidi Oberheide

At first glance, Heidi Oberheide’s canvases appear as the flags of nations from some fantastic beyond, columns of color arrayed like crayons in a box. Soon, though, their treeness comes into focus and you know Oberheide’s abstracted the woods into something even more elemental. She disrupted the adage: You’re missing the trees for the hue. Linda Hodges Gallery, 6–8pm



12 Months Later

Over 40 artists—including Maj Askew, Wade Thompson, and Dakota Dean—converge for this group show, celebrating the first year of Statix, the clothing store and gallery. Statix, 5­–10pm

Invitational Ceramics

This eight-artist group show is full of, yes, ceramics, including the surreal work of Gunyoung Kim, whose pieces blend together, say, human heads, rabbit heads, and a bunch of pine cones to mesmeric effect. Gallery IMA, 6–8pm

Georges Rouault's Miserere mei Deus Secundum Magnam Misericordiam Tuam. Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries

Georges Rouault

In the early twentieth century, a Parisian art dealer commissioned fauvist painter Georges Rouault to create 100 etchings. Rouault finished only 58, forming Miserere. The series takes its titular lament and transposes it to the visual, a panorama of religious haunting (skeletons, Jesus on the cross) so bleak it achieves a sort of strange comedy, like Kafka via a French cathedral. Davidson Galleries, 6–8pm

Saul Becker

In Uneven Terrain, Burien-based artist Saul Becker uses watercolor, ink, and gouache to turn photographs of landscapes—rocks, barren trees—into minuscule multimedia works, some not even four inches across. Yet their ominous impact—rendering the scorched realms left after the Carlton Complex Fire, for instance—is anything but tiny. Greg Kucera Gallery, 6–8pm