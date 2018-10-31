  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

First Thursday

7 Shows to See at November Art Walk

From contemporary dance to Georges Rouault.

By Stefan Milne 10/31/2018 at 10:19am

Patrick LoCicero's Night Blossom

Image: Courtesy Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Patrick LoCicero
Are you tired of looking at paintings of trees? Well, Patrick LoCicero’s Ephemera show may change your mind. His natural paintings work in cultural collage and find new life in old branches. See the painting above (in person) and you’ll find small historical portraits making up the leaves. Patricia Rovzar Gallery, 6–8pm

Performance by Milvia Pacheco
As part of (Where) Do We Belong?—a group show that responds to Trump’s immigration policies—dancer Milvia Pacheco will perform Marías—a work of dance and poetry inspired by Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna. Center on Contemporary Art, 7pm

Heidi Oberheide's Eye Delight

Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Heidi Oberheide
At first glance, Heidi Oberheide’s canvases appear as the flags of nations from some fantastic beyond, columns of color arrayed like crayons in a box. Soon, though, their treeness comes into focus and you know Oberheide’s abstracted the woods into something even more elemental. She disrupted the adage: You’re missing the trees for the hue. Linda Hodges Gallery, 6–8pm
 

12 Months Later
Over 40 artists—including Maj Askew, Wade Thompson, and Dakota Dean—converge for this group show, celebrating the first year of Statix, the clothing store and gallery. Statix, 5­–10pm

Invitational Ceramics
This eight-artist group show is full of, yes, ceramics, including the surreal work of Gunyoung Kim, whose pieces blend together, say, human heads, rabbit heads, and a bunch of pine cones to mesmeric effect. Gallery IMA, 6–8pm 

Georges Rouault's Miserere mei Deus Secundum Magnam Misericordiam Tuam.

Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries

Georges Rouault
In the early twentieth century, a Parisian art dealer commissioned fauvist painter Georges Rouault to create 100 etchings. Rouault finished only 58, forming Miserere. The series takes its titular lament and transposes it to the visual, a panorama of religious haunting (skeletons, Jesus on the cross) so bleak it achieves a sort of strange comedy, like Kafka via a French cathedral. Davidson Galleries, 6–8pm

Saul Becker
In Uneven Terrain, Burien-based artist Saul Becker uses watercolor, ink, and gouache to turn photographs of landscapes—rocks, barren trees—into minuscule multimedia works, some not even four inches across. Yet their ominous impact—rendering the scorched realms left after the Carlton Complex Fire, for instance—is anything but tiny. Greg Kucera Gallery, 6–8pm

Filed under
Pioneer Square, First Thursday, Art Walk
Show Comments
