Circle of Pizza Life

Mark Fuller's Supreme Pizzeria Expands to the Ave

Pizza, wings, and garlic knots descend upon the original Pagliacci location.

By Allecia Vermillion 10/30/2018 at 1:15pm

Kinda-sorta–New York slices, headed to the Ave.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Mark Fuller is writing a new pizza chapter for the original Pagliacci location at 4529 University Ave NE. The chef behind West Seattle pizza bar Supreme (and before that Ma'ono and New Luck Toy) will open a second location here in early 2019.

Like so many other Seattleites, Fuller had his first slice of Pagliacci at this location, which opened in 1979. Flash forward nearly four decades, and it seemed like kismet to move into a space already fully loaded with deck ovens, he says. And yes, the pizza-themed tiles on the storefront will stay. 

This Supreme will be much like the original—paper plates, fun slushy drinks, pies that channel the best aspects of your childhood pizzeria, sometimes with additions like fried chicken and kimchi. The menu of wings, salads, pizza, and garlic knots will be the same, says Fuller, but the U District location will have an all-ages section up front, where glass cases will house pizza by the slice—sure to be a hit with the neighborhood demographic. The main dining room will be 21-plus, like the West Seattle location.

Between this and Fuller's new Ma'ono outpost on Capitol Hill, the chef most strongly identified with West Seattle is forging quite a footprint across the city. Look for this new Supreme location around late February.

