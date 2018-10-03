  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 3–9

The week in which: Cowabunga brings the beef, Marination celebrates National Taco Day, and Woodland Park Zoo serves up penguin-side pints.

By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez 10/3/2018 at 9:00am

Marination Ma Kai kitchen prepares to celebrate National Taco Day with a signature "Kokua Taco," featuring Kalua pork, homemade avocado salsa, and pineapple pico in support of the Northwest Immigration Rights Project.

Image: John Beck

Thu, Oct 4
Marination and Super Six Celebrate National Taco Day
We’d be fools for not pulling out our pocket-size hot sauce for a worthy cause and taco celebration. Marination Ma Kai kitchen manager Jonathan Rivera is cooking up a signature “Kokua Taco” with kalua pork, homemade avocado salsa, and pineapple pico this National Taco Day. Tacos will be served at all three Hawaiian-Korean-infused locations, and the Asian-inspired Super Six. All Kokua Taco proceeds will go to the Northwest Immigration Rights Project to help people on their path to citizenship.

Thu, Oct 4
Woodland Park Zoo Raises a Glass
Cheers to conservation at this after-hours, adults-only brew at the zoo night when you can chill with penguins and pints. Each $34 ticket includes seven tastings from over 60 different breweries and a handful of nighttime animal encounters. Ticket proceeds, games, raffles, food for purchase, and additional tastings will raise money to benefit the Woodland Park Zoo. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but this event's sold out well in advance before, so nab tickets online.

Oct 5–7
Cowabunga Is Here
Seattle Met’s best and brightest have been busy brainstorming bovine-related puns, which can only mean one thing: Cowabunga is back. Our three-day bacchanalia of beef and other Northwest delights takes South Lake Union Discovery Lawn by storm October 5–7 with a lineup of excellent Seattle chefs, live entertainment, cool demos, copious amounts of beverages, and a million other great things aimed directly at our food scene’s most dedicated fans (aka you). Ticket prices depend upon which event is calling your name: seafood-fueled Boysterous, Beer and BBQ, Seared (steak o’rama), Country Brunch (which is family friendly). Do take note: All VIP passes are sold out.

Oct 4–6
The Blind Cafe Brings Dinner in the Dark to Seattle
Trade your visual and cell phone dependencies for complete darkness and human conversation in a secret Seattle venue. Break bread over a family-style vegetarian dinner at the Blind Cafe and engage in a Q&A with their legally blind staff against backdrop of Rosh and the Blind Cafe orchestra. This isn’t some ordinary dinner in the dark, but a sensory experience in which taste and talk are the centerpiece. Ticket donations start at $85.  

Sun, Oct 7
Guerilla Kitchen: Vol. 1 at Dynasty Room
It's about to go down in Chinatown. Specifically inside the recently revived Dynasty Room where beverage director Michael Chu holds court (when he's not running the bar at the newly opened East Trading Co. on Capitol Hill). Sunday night Chu welcomes Elmer Dulla (JunaBaby, Salare) and chef Shota Nakajima (Adana) to sling drinks with him while chefs Cameron Hanin of Ma'ono, Supreme, and New Luck Toy and Melissa Miranda (ahem, a Seattle Met Next Hot Chef) of Musang, crank out five-courses of tasty sustenance to go along with said booze. Tickets are $55 with an optional $40 drink pairing, and 20 percent of proceeds will go YouthCare. Drinking for a cause is some of the best drinking. —Rosin Saez

Oct 5–7
The Olympic Peninsula Celebrates CrabFest
This free, three-day annual festival has so much hype it’s been a question on Jeopardy!. Get thee to Port Angeles for all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, among other bites, at the 17th Annual CrabFest. Mosey through a lineup of 14 different restaurants, taste test a chowder cookoff, try your luck at crabbing, or kick back and enjoy live music, plus plenty of crab legs.

The Witching Hour at Cafe Nordo.

Image: Bruce Clayton Tom

Mini Review

Now thru Nov 18
Cafe Nordo's The Witching Hour
Pioneer Square's Nordo Culinarium is home to dinner theater that changes with the seasons inside a brick-walled room that once housed the original Elliott Bay Book Company. This fall, things delve into the mystic—and not in a Van Morrison sort of way. Cafe Nordo presents The Witching Hour, a lengthy evening of coursed food, drinks, live music, and performances by the cast and servers alike, though being in character sometimes gets in the way of actual service. (There's a scroll of parchment with a "spell" explaining how to “add your powders” aka seasoning and dip a bundle of herbs into a mini cauldron of liquid nitrogen, but a dimly lit dining room combined with one page of instructions between four diners can be awkward and result in an overly saltly, er magicked, parsley potato soup. Cast your spells with care—or guidance from your server.) Four courses, or curses as Cafe Nordo calls them, come out throughout the evening and include soup, a chilled orb of soba noodles, braised goat, and a dessert of fall spiced semifreddo, pumpkin pastry cream, and deep fried pate a choux dusted with sugar. Drinks—perhaps it’s a lovely wine flight, or a cocktail that adheres to the night’s creep factor, like Satan’s Tear (clove-infused rye, port, honey)—aren’t included in the dinner and show ticket ($79). As for the show, well, if you’re looking for a seasonally entertaining evening—spirits, occultists, possessed bodies, hard-won jokes funnier with every drop of Satan’s Tear—The Witching Hour runs Thursday through Sunday from now until November 18. —RS

Show Comments

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 3–9

