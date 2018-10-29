  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When October 29–November 4

This week: Marimekko winter coat sale at Pirkko, tarot card readings at Moorea Seal, and an innovative wellness workshop with Lee From America.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 10/29/2018 at 9:30am

A selection of Jenni Kayne's minimalistic slides curtesy of Nordstrom

Mon, Oct 29
Jenni Kayne Pop-Up Store at Nordstrom 
Now through November 18, Jenni Kayne will bring her effortless California-inspired fashion line to Nordstrom Downtown Seattle. The featured collection will have up to 40 pieces of women's and children's apparel, shoes, and home goods. Select merchandise will remain available on www.nordstrom.com after the popup ends.

Oct 29–Nov 4
Winter Coat Sale at Pirkko Finland
Happening now–enjoy 25 to 50 percent off Marimekko winter coats. Pirkko offers Scandinavian design at its finest. Their selection of winter coats are sure to make a powerful statement for any fashionista.

Wed, Oct 31
Halloween Tarot Card Reading at Moorea Seal
Experience an authentic tarot card reading with Meagan Skinner at Moorea Seal this Wednesday from 4–7. This event required advanced tickets but if you missed your chance, feel free to just stop in and shop before you head out on the town in your ghostly attire.

Sat, Nov 3
Portraits, Fashion and Commercial Work Class with Kara Mercer
Are you a photographer in or around Seattle itching to get your feet wet in the commercial world? Join Kara Mercer, a Seattle-based commercial and editorial artist this Saturday from 2–3:30 at a free class! Learn about her personal experiences and successes and leave feeling more grounded and confident in your fashion portraiture.

Sat, Nov 3
Lee From America West Coast Workshop Tour 
Bring a notepad, pen, and yourself to learn from Lee Tilghman—wellness blogger, Instagram influencer, female activist, recipe developer, speaker, author, smoothie drinker,  daily hiker—this Saturday from 10­­–1 for her Matcha Mornings Workshop. Lee will be cooking up some of her favorite recipes and discussing a variety of lifestyle topics at an industrial space with waterfront views in Ballard. This is a hands-on interactive workshop so come prepared to engage and socialize with likeminded people. Cost for the workshop starts at $350. 

Sun, Nov 4
Antiques Rodeo Popup
It's new, it's fun, and it's happening rain or shine every first Sunday of the month at our favorite flea market where food trucks and bygone goods collide from 10–4.  Fremont Sunday Market is hosting a curbside vintage-filled popup with offerings from of the some of the best vintage and antique shops in Seattle.  Indie Frock, Seattle Vintage 425, and Lucky Lemons Vintage Clothing are a few of the many shops showcasing their goods.

