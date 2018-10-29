The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

Trivia buffs head to Queen Anne Beerhall on Tuesday nights for Geeks Who Drink quizzes. Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Gather round Jeopardy! fanatics and Trivial Pursuit devotees: This list is for you. We've rounded up over 75 trivia nights at Seattle bars, from the unsurprisingly robust offerings on Capitol Hill to that one knowledge-testing gem in Interbay. They're organized by neighborhood moving from the northern edge of city limits down south to Columbia City and West Seattle. We've noted what day of the week trivia falls on, when it starts, and have thrown in the occasional note for your quiz-loving needs. Brush up on your facts and gather your team: It's officially time to flex your brain.

Broadview

The Lamplighter Public House

820 NW 85th St, Wednesdays, 8pm

Bitter Lake

Tim’s Tavern

602 N 105th St, Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm

Northgate

Watershed Pub and Kitchen

10104 Third Ave NE, Tuesdays, 7pm and 8pm

Greenwood

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery

8570 Greenwood Ave N, Mondays, 7:30pm

Hounds Tooth Public House

8551 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm

The Ould Triangle

9736 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm

Phinney Ridge

The Barking Dog Alehouse

705 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

The Park Public House

6114 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm

The Whit’s End

6510 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 7:45pm

Greenlake

Shelter Lounge

7110 East Green Lake Dr N, Sundays, 7:30pm

Note: The questions are for "grown-ups," though the trivia isn't 21-plus-only

Roosevelt

The Atlantic Crossing Pub

6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Sundays, 7:30pm and 9:30pm

University Village

The Ram Restaurant and Brewery

2650 NE University Village St, Mondays, 9:30pm

University District

Earl’s on the Ave

4333 University Way NE, Sundays, 8pm

A Pizza Mart

5240 University Way NE, Mondays, 8pm

College Inn Pub

4006 University Way NE, Tuesdays, 8pm

Floating Bridge Brewing

722 NE 45th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Big Time Brewery

4133 University Way NE, Wednesdays, 7pm

Monkey Pub

5305 Roosevelt Way NE, Fridays, 8pm

Wallingford

Blue Star Cafe and Pub

4512 Stone Way N, Mondays, 8pm

Kate’s Pub

309 NE 45th St, Mondays, 9pm

Elysian Tangletown

2106 N 55th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Leny’s Place

2219 N 56th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Murphy’s Pub

1928 N 45th St, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30pm

Fremont

The Leary Traveler

4354 Leary Way NW, Mondays, 8:15pm

Note: Give or take 15 minutes for the start time

Red Star Taco Bar

513 N 36th St Suite E, Mondays, 8pm

The George and Dragon Pub

206 N 36th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Shawn O’Donnell’s

3601 Fremont Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm

Ballroom

456 N 36th St, Wednesdays, 9pm

The Fremont Dock

1102 N 34th St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Norm’s Eatery and Ale House

460 N 36th St, Thursdays, 8pm

Ballard

Lockspot Cafe

3005 NW 54th St, Mondays, 8pm

Populuxe Brewing

826 NW 49th St, Mondays, 7pm

Ballard Loft

5105 Ballard Ave NW, Tuesdays, 8pm

Ballard Station Public House

2236 NW Market St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Fitzgerald’s Sports Bar

5811 24th Ave NW, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Tarasco

1452 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub

2026 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

The Market Arms

2401 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Stoup Brewing

1108 NW 52nd St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Hattie’s Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Thursdays, 7pm

Note: First Thursday of the month is themed

The Old Pequliar

1722 NW Market St, Thursdays, 7:30pm

Pencils down. (And bottoms up.) Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Magnolia

Mulleady’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

3055 21st Ave W, Mondays, 8pm

The Boxcar Ale House

3407 Gilman Ave W, Wednesdays, 8pm

Magnolia Village Pub

3221 W McGraw St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Interbay

Figurehead Brewing Company

4001 21st Ave W, Wednesdays, 7pm

Queen Anne

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Tuesdays, 7pm

Ozzie’s

105 W Mercer St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Targy’s

600 W Crockett St, Wednesdays, 8pm

Belltown

Mama’s Cantina

2234 Second Ave, Mondays, 8pm

Buckley’s in Belltown

2331 Second Ave, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

The Retro Restaurant and Lounge

216 Stewart St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Paddy Coyne’s Irish Pub

2801 Alaskan Way, Wednesdays, 8pm

Pike Place Market

Pike Brewing Company

1415 First Ave, Sundays, 5pm

Downtown

Fado Irish Pub

801 First Ave, Wednesdays, 6:30pm

Capitol Hill

Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Mondays, 8pm

Poco Wine and Spirits

1408 E Pine St, Mondays, 8pm

Speckled and Drake

1355 E Olive Way, Mondays, 9pm

Captain Blacks

129 Belmont Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm

Hopvine Pub

507 15th Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm

Note: Second and fourth Tuesdays of the month

The Lookout

757 Bellevue Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm

The Runaway

1425 10th Ave, Tuesdays, 7pm

Note: Themed trivia every week

Sam’s Tavern

1024 E Pike St, Tuesdays, 7pm

Canterbury Ale House

534 15th Ave E, Wednesdays, 7pm

Saint John’s Bar and Eatery

719 E Pike St, Wednesdays, 8pm

The Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Thursdays, 7:30pm

Eastlake

Otter Bar and Burger

2379 Eastlake Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm

Madrona

Madrona Arms

1138 34th Ave, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Central District

The Neighbor Lady

2308 E Union St, Mondays, 7pm

Note: Only once per month, check the Neighbor Lady's website to see which Monday

Pioneer Square

Flatstick Pub

240 Second Ave S, Tuesdays, 7pm

Industrial District

Schooner Exact Brewing Company

3901 First Ave S, Thursdays, 7pm

Columbia City

Hill City Tap House and Bottle Shop

5303 Rainier Ave S, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Flying Lion Brewing

5041 Rainier Ave S Suite 106, Thursdays, 8pm

Delridge

The Skylark Cafe

3803 Delridge Way SW, Mondays, 7:30pm

West Seattle

West Seattle Brewing Company

4415 Fauntleroy Way SW, Tuesdays, 8pm

Note: $2 cover at the door

Alaska Junction

Shadowland

4458 California Ave SW, Mondays, 8pm

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Talarico’s Pizzeria

4718 California Ave SW, Wednesdays, 8:30pm

Did we miss a bar? Send an email to jarcher[at]seattlemet[dot]com to let us know!