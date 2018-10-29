Ales for Smart Alecs
The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia
Grab a pencil (and a beer)—trivia night is on all across the city, from Ballard to Capitol Hill and beyond.
Gather round Jeopardy! fanatics and Trivial Pursuit devotees: This list is for you. We've rounded up over 75 trivia nights at Seattle bars, from the unsurprisingly robust offerings on Capitol Hill to that one knowledge-testing gem in Interbay. They're organized by neighborhood moving from the northern edge of city limits down south to Columbia City and West Seattle. We've noted what day of the week trivia falls on, when it starts, and have thrown in the occasional note for your quiz-loving needs. Brush up on your facts and gather your team: It's officially time to flex your brain.
Broadview
The Lamplighter Public House
820 NW 85th St, Wednesdays, 8pm
Bitter Lake
Tim’s Tavern
602 N 105th St, Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm
Northgate
Watershed Pub and Kitchen
10104 Third Ave NE, Tuesdays, 7pm and 8pm
Greenwood
Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery
8570 Greenwood Ave N, Mondays, 7:30pm
Hounds Tooth Public House
8551 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm
The Ould Triangle
9736 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm
Phinney Ridge
The Barking Dog Alehouse
705 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
The Park Public House
6114 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm
The Whit’s End
6510 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 7:45pm
Greenlake
Shelter Lounge
7110 East Green Lake Dr N, Sundays, 7:30pm
Note: The questions are for "grown-ups," though the trivia isn't 21-plus-only
Roosevelt
The Atlantic Crossing Pub
6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Sundays, 7:30pm and 9:30pm
University Village
The Ram Restaurant and Brewery
2650 NE University Village St, Mondays, 9:30pm
University District
Earl’s on the Ave
4333 University Way NE, Sundays, 8pm
A Pizza Mart
5240 University Way NE, Mondays, 8pm
College Inn Pub
4006 University Way NE, Tuesdays, 8pm
Floating Bridge Brewing
722 NE 45th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
Big Time Brewery
4133 University Way NE, Wednesdays, 7pm
Monkey Pub
5305 Roosevelt Way NE, Fridays, 8pm
Wallingford
Blue Star Cafe and Pub
4512 Stone Way N, Mondays, 8pm
Kate’s Pub
309 NE 45th St, Mondays, 9pm
Elysian Tangletown
2106 N 55th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm
Leny’s Place
2219 N 56th St, Tuesdays, 8pm
Murphy’s Pub
1928 N 45th St, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30pm
Fremont
The Leary Traveler
4354 Leary Way NW, Mondays, 8:15pm
Note: Give or take 15 minutes for the start time
Red Star Taco Bar
513 N 36th St Suite E, Mondays, 8pm
The George and Dragon Pub
206 N 36th St, Tuesdays, 8pm
Shawn O’Donnell’s
3601 Fremont Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm
Ballroom
456 N 36th St, Wednesdays, 9pm
The Fremont Dock
1102 N 34th St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm
Norm’s Eatery and Ale House
460 N 36th St, Thursdays, 8pm
Ballard
Lockspot Cafe
3005 NW 54th St, Mondays, 8pm
Populuxe Brewing
826 NW 49th St, Mondays, 7pm
Ballard Loft
5105 Ballard Ave NW, Tuesdays, 8pm
Ballard Station Public House
2236 NW Market St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
Fitzgerald’s Sports Bar
5811 24th Ave NW, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
Tarasco
1452 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 8pm
Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub
2026 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm
The Market Arms
2401 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm
Stoup Brewing
1108 NW 52nd St, Wednesdays, 7pm
Hattie’s Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Thursdays, 7pm
Note: First Thursday of the month is themed
The Old Pequliar
1722 NW Market St, Thursdays, 7:30pm
Magnolia
Mulleady’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
3055 21st Ave W, Mondays, 8pm
The Boxcar Ale House
3407 Gilman Ave W, Wednesdays, 8pm
Magnolia Village Pub
3221 W McGraw St, Wednesdays, 7pm
Interbay
Figurehead Brewing Company
4001 21st Ave W, Wednesdays, 7pm
Queen Anne
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Tuesdays, 7pm
Ozzie’s
105 W Mercer St, Wednesdays, 7pm
Targy’s
600 W Crockett St, Wednesdays, 8pm
Belltown
Mama’s Cantina
2234 Second Ave, Mondays, 8pm
Buckley’s in Belltown
2331 Second Ave, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
The Retro Restaurant and Lounge
216 Stewart St, Tuesdays, 8pm
Paddy Coyne’s Irish Pub
2801 Alaskan Way, Wednesdays, 8pm
Pike Place Market
Pike Brewing Company
1415 First Ave, Sundays, 5pm
Downtown
Fado Irish Pub
801 First Ave, Wednesdays, 6:30pm
Capitol Hill
Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Mondays, 8pm
Poco Wine and Spirits
1408 E Pine St, Mondays, 8pm
Speckled and Drake
1355 E Olive Way, Mondays, 9pm
Captain Blacks
129 Belmont Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm
Hopvine Pub
507 15th Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm
Note: Second and fourth Tuesdays of the month
The Lookout
757 Bellevue Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm
The Runaway
1425 10th Ave, Tuesdays, 7pm
Note: Themed trivia every week
Sam’s Tavern
1024 E Pike St, Tuesdays, 7pm
Canterbury Ale House
534 15th Ave E, Wednesdays, 7pm
Saint John’s Bar and Eatery
719 E Pike St, Wednesdays, 8pm
The Unicorn
1118 E Pike St, Thursdays, 7:30pm
Eastlake
Otter Bar and Burger
2379 Eastlake Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm
Madrona
Madrona Arms
1138 34th Ave, Wednesdays, 7:30pm
Central District
The Neighbor Lady
2308 E Union St, Mondays, 7pm
Note: Only once per month, check the Neighbor Lady's website to see which Monday
Pioneer Square
Flatstick Pub
240 Second Ave S, Tuesdays, 7pm
Industrial District
Schooner Exact Brewing Company
3901 First Ave S, Thursdays, 7pm
Columbia City
Hill City Tap House and Bottle Shop
5303 Rainier Ave S, Tuesdays, 7:30pm
Flying Lion Brewing
5041 Rainier Ave S Suite 106, Thursdays, 8pm
Delridge
The Skylark Cafe
3803 Delridge Way SW, Mondays, 7:30pm
West Seattle
West Seattle Brewing Company
4415 Fauntleroy Way SW, Tuesdays, 8pm
Note: $2 cover at the door
Alaska Junction
Shadowland
4458 California Ave SW, Mondays, 8pm
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm
Talarico’s Pizzeria
4718 California Ave SW, Wednesdays, 8:30pm
Did we miss a bar? Send an email to jarcher[at]seattlemet[dot]com to let us know!