  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecs

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

Grab a pencil (and a beer)—trivia night is on all across the city, from Ballard to Capitol Hill and beyond.

Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik 10/29/2018 at 10:30am

Trivia buffs head to Queen Anne Beerhall on Tuesday nights for Geeks Who Drink quizzes.

Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Gather round Jeopardy! fanatics and Trivial Pursuit devotees: This list is for you. We've rounded up over 75 trivia nights at Seattle bars, from the unsurprisingly robust offerings on Capitol Hill to that one knowledge-testing gem in Interbay. They're organized by neighborhood moving from the northern edge of city limits down south to Columbia City and West Seattle. We've noted what day of the week trivia falls on, when it starts, and have thrown in the occasional note for your quiz-loving needs. Brush up on your facts and gather your team: It's officially time to flex your brain. 

Broadview

The Lamplighter Public House
820 NW 85th St, Wednesdays, 8pm

Bitter Lake

Tim’s Tavern
602 N 105th St, Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm

Northgate

Watershed Pub and Kitchen
10104 Third Ave NE, Tuesdays, 7pm and 8pm

Greenwood

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery
8570 Greenwood Ave N, Mondays, 7:30pm

Hounds Tooth Public House
8551 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm

The Ould Triangle
9736 Greenwood Ave N, Thursdays, 8:30pm

Phinney Ridge

The Barking Dog Alehouse
705 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

The Park Public House
6114 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm

The Whit’s End
6510 Phinney Ave N, Tuesdays, 7:45pm

Greenlake

Shelter Lounge
7110 East Green Lake Dr N, Sundays, 7:30pm
Note: The questions are for "grown-ups," though the trivia isn't 21-plus-only

Roosevelt

The Atlantic Crossing Pub
6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Sundays, 7:30pm and 9:30pm

University Village

The Ram Restaurant and Brewery
2650 NE University Village St, Mondays, 9:30pm

University District

Earl’s on the Ave
4333 University Way NE, Sundays, 8pm

A Pizza Mart
5240 University Way NE, Mondays, 8pm

College Inn Pub
4006 University Way NE, Tuesdays, 8pm

Floating Bridge Brewing
722 NE 45th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Big Time Brewery
4133 University Way NE, Wednesdays, 7pm

Monkey Pub
5305 Roosevelt Way NE, Fridays, 8pm

Wallingford

Blue Star Cafe and Pub
4512 Stone Way N, Mondays, 8pm

Kate’s Pub
309 NE 45th St, Mondays, 9pm

Elysian Tangletown
2106 N 55th St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Leny’s Place
2219 N 56th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Murphy’s Pub
1928 N 45th St, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30pm

Fremont

The Leary Traveler
4354 Leary Way NW, Mondays, 8:15pm
Note: Give or take 15 minutes for the start time

Red Star Taco Bar
513 N 36th St Suite E, Mondays, 8pm

The George and Dragon Pub
206 N 36th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Shawn O’Donnell’s
3601 Fremont Ave N, Tuesdays, 8pm

Ballroom
456 N 36th St, Wednesdays, 9pm

The Fremont Dock
1102 N 34th St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Norm’s Eatery and Ale House
460 N 36th St, Thursdays, 8pm

Ballard

Lockspot Cafe
3005 NW 54th St, Mondays, 8pm

Populuxe Brewing
826 NW 49th St, Mondays, 7pm

Ballard Loft
5105 Ballard Ave NW, Tuesdays, 8pm

Ballard Station Public House
2236 NW Market St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Fitzgerald’s Sports Bar
5811 24th Ave NW, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Tarasco
1452 NW 70th St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub
2026 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

The Market Arms
2401 NW Market St, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Stoup Brewing
1108 NW 52nd St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Hattie’s Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Thursdays, 7pm
Note: First Thursday of the month is themed

The Old Pequliar
1722 NW Market St, Thursdays, 7:30pm

Pencils down. (And bottoms up.)

Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Magnolia

Mulleady’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
3055 21st Ave W, Mondays, 8pm

The Boxcar Ale House
3407 Gilman Ave W, Wednesdays, 8pm

Magnolia Village Pub
3221 W McGraw St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Interbay

Figurehead Brewing Company
4001 21st Ave W, Wednesdays, 7pm

Queen Anne

Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Tuesdays, 7pm

Ozzie’s
105 W Mercer St, Wednesdays, 7pm

Targy’s
600 W Crockett St, Wednesdays, 8pm

Belltown

Mama’s Cantina
2234 Second Ave, Mondays, 8pm

Buckley’s in Belltown
2331 Second Ave, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

The Retro Restaurant and Lounge
216 Stewart St, Tuesdays, 8pm

Paddy Coyne’s Irish Pub
2801 Alaskan Way, Wednesdays, 8pm

Pike Place Market

Pike Brewing Company
1415 First Ave, Sundays, 5pm

Downtown

Fado Irish Pub
801 First Ave, Wednesdays, 6:30pm

Capitol Hill

Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Mondays, 8pm

Poco Wine and Spirits
1408 E Pine St, Mondays, 8pm

Speckled and Drake
1355 E Olive Way, Mondays, 9pm

Captain Blacks
129 Belmont Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm

Hopvine Pub
507 15th Ave E, Tuesdays, 8pm
Note: Second and fourth Tuesdays of the month

The Lookout
757 Bellevue Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm

The Runaway
1425 10th Ave, Tuesdays, 7pm
Note: Themed trivia every week

Sam’s Tavern
1024 E Pike St, Tuesdays, 7pm

Canterbury Ale House
534 15th Ave E, Wednesdays, 7pm

Saint John’s Bar and Eatery
719 E Pike St, Wednesdays, 8pm

The Unicorn
1118 E Pike St, Thursdays, 7:30pm

Eastlake

Otter Bar and Burger
2379 Eastlake Ave E, Tuesdays, 7pm

Madrona

Madrona Arms
1138 34th Ave, Wednesdays, 7:30pm

Central District

The Neighbor Lady
2308 E Union St, Mondays, 7pm
Note: Only once per month, check the Neighbor Lady's website to see which Monday

Pioneer Square

Flatstick Pub
240 Second Ave S, Tuesdays, 7pm

Industrial District

Schooner Exact Brewing Company
3901 First Ave S, Thursdays, 7pm

Columbia City

Hill City Tap House and Bottle Shop
5303 Rainier Ave S, Tuesdays, 7:30pm

Flying Lion Brewing
5041 Rainier Ave S Suite 106, Thursdays, 8pm

Delridge

The Skylark Cafe
3803 Delridge Way SW, Mondays, 7:30pm

West Seattle

West Seattle Brewing Company
4415 Fauntleroy Way SW, Tuesdays, 8pm
Note: $2 cover at the door

Alaska Junction

Shadowland
4458 California Ave SW, Mondays, 8pm

The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Tuesdays, 7:30pm and 8:30pm

Talarico’s Pizzeria
4718 California Ave SW, Wednesdays, 8:30pm

Did we miss a bar? Send an email to jarcher[at]seattlemet[dot]com to let us know!

Filed under
Bar Games, Neighborhood Bars
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Ales for Smart Alecs

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10:30am Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

It's Official: Renee Erickson Opens Willmott's Ghost in the Amazon Spheres

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Hood Famous Bakeshop Will Open a Cafe and Bar in Early 2019

10/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Pasta, Pizza, and Pork Carnitas

10/26/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Cookie Crowds

Lowrider Baking Company Opens Tomorrow in Georgetown

10/26/2018 By Jaime Archer

Fried Chicken Happenings

Ma'ono's Fried Chicken Sandwiches Head to Rachel's Ginger Beer on 12th Ave

10/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 29–November 1

8:50am By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 26–28

10/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Mountain Music

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Just Announced Next Year’s Lineup

10/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 22–25

10/22/2018 With Aly Brady

Ticket Alert

Amy Schumer Announces Paramount Show

10/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 19–21

10/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The City Budget

Sawant Wants to Reallocate $48 Million of Durkan's Budget Plan to Housing

10/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Pasta Pending

Matt Fortner in the Market

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinks & Doughnuts

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

All Hail the Queen

Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle Police Contract, Regressive Taxes, and Backyard Cottages

10/22/2018 By Anne Dennon

Election 2018

In 34th Legislative District Senate Race, Candidates Make Their Case on Representation

10/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Therapy

Beyond Remedies, Seattle Apothecaries Cultivate Community

4:30pm By Anne Dennon Edited by Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 29–November 4

9:30am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecs

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10:30am Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe