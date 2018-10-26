This Week in Restaurant News: Pasta, Pizza, and Pork Carnitas

Look at that crisp-crust perfection from Windy City Pie. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Openings

GH Pasta Co.

Brian Clevenger is opening his newest restaurant in the Insignia Tower just two blocks north of the Amazon Spheres today at 11am. Fast casual lunch service brings an assortment of house made pastas, seasonal vegetables and salads, and all are available for dine in, take out, or delivery. Plus, beer and wine for one of those old school business lunches of the past.

Willmott’s Ghost

The Sea Creature’s Group has promised that Renee Erickson’s newest Italian venture will be open in the Amazon Spheres by November 1, at the latest. Roman-style pies, porchetta paninis, and fancy Italian pastries are on the docket all with that Erickson flourish.

Cinnaholic

This build-your-own vegan cinnamon roll bakery is opening today on East Pike Street. The Shark Tank pitch gone bakery franchise offers 30-icing and 20-topping combos to choose from, all plant-based and free of animal products. For the grand opening from 10 to 2, all cinnamon creations will be one whole American dollar until supplies last—butter get your roll on. (Sorry, kind of.)

Opening, Softly

Can Bar

Ahoy! James Imonti, Joshua Baymiller, and David Gradwohl's nautical bar is softly open in a little wedge of White Center (or South Delridge, depending on who you ask) at 9427 17th Avenue Southwest. Can Bar's open at 3 daily with sandwiches, beer—in cans, of course, and otherwise—plus a sea captain's lodge kind of vibe.

Making Moves

Windy City Pie

Dave Lichterman announced this week that he’s planning a permanent home for his Chicago deep dish pies in the former Phinney Market Pub and Eatery by early next year. The location will get a pizza house make-over, Lichterman is adding booths and a walk-in cooler dedicated as a dough only zone. This move left an open spot at the Batch 206 counter in Interbay, but it didn’t take long for a new proprietor to jump in…

Oaky’s Tex Mex

The boys behind Wood Shop BBQ, Matt Davis and James Barrington, have been on the lookout for a space to install a smoker for their take on Tex-Mex fare, and the counter at Batch 206 turned out to be the place. Instead of their famous ribs, they’ll be pumping out pork carnitas and barbacoa, smoked wings, and even some vegetarian and vegan options.

Coming Soon

Lucinda Grain Bar

The Seattle Times reports that Eduardo Jordan is planning a new spot in Ravenna. Tucked right next door to JuneBaby, with a grain-focused menu and bar program, there will be heirloom grain bowls with roasted and poached proteins. And also a space to offer some relief for the long wait times at his other restaurants on the block.

Best New Restaurant 2018

Kamonegi

Mutsuko Soma knows her soba, but that’s not the sole reason her little noodle spot in Fremont was picked as Seattle Met’s best new restaurant for this year. It was also for her creative pairings in dishes like a vegetable curry broth with mozzarella, foie gras tofu, and sure, that tempura fried Oreo dessert helped too.

Shuttered

Chàvez

The Pike Place Market–adjacent location on Western Avenue has quietly closed a little under a year after its debut. Stellina Mercato, its next door sibling restaurant, is still very much open while Chàvez's windows are papered over. The original Capitol Hill outpost very much lives on, too. No word yet on what exactly happened or what will replace it. More updates as we have them.